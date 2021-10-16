Rail services in Cork impacted today as major works begin at Kent Station

IRISH RAIL PASSENGERS will face significant disruptions for services from today as major works on the signalling system at Cork’s Kent Station are set to begin.

Starting today, rail services will be suspended between Cork and Mallow until the works are completed, resulting in bus transfers operating on routes to and from the station. The dates of works include the October Bank Holiday weekend and the school mid-term break.

Passengers on the Cork to Dublin Heuston, Cork to Tralee and Cork to Mallow services have been advised that from today until 26 October:

Bus transfers will be in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork/Dublin Heuston services.

Bus transfers will be in operation between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork/Tralee services.

A bus replacement service will operate for Cork to Mallow services.

Revised departure times for bus transfers will be in place, and the cancellation of the 06:15hrs Cork to Heuston departure on weekdays.

Additionally, from 23 to 26 October, Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton services will be suspended, with a bus replacement service in operation.

Full details of revised schedules and bus transfers are available on the Irish Rail website.

The €8 million project will replace the old signalling system, which has been in place since the early to mid-20th century, with a new computerised “solid state interlocking system.”

Irish Rail says the new system will deliver the ability to connect to the new National Train Control Centre at Heuston, currently under construction, and facilitate future track layout modifications for the Cork Commuter rail service improvements planned under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

A further €4 million will also be invested in track improvement works.

The company’s chief executive Jim Meade said that they were pleased to be “completing this crucial project”, which has taken place over two years.

“Unfortunately, it does necessitate some disruption in its final phases, but customers can be assured that it will deliver to us a modern system that enhances services and safety, and will also ensure we have a system which can cater for the transformation of Cork commuter services planned into the future under CMATS,” he said.