Rain forecast throughout the week but it 'should become somewhat drier by Friday'

WE’RE SET FOR another wet week with “showery spells of rain occuring most days”, Met Éireann has said.

Today, it will be rather cloudy and misty with rain mostly confined to Ulster this morning. There’ll be scattered showers elsewhere with a few of those heavy.

Top temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees.

There’ll be a few clear spells tonight, with patches of fog in places. Wet and windy weather will develop then over Munster and south Leinster as the night goes on.

Tomorrow will see rain move northwards throughout the morning, and will be heavy in places.

The overall outlook for the week will see low pressure bringing “further unsettled conditions” and it’ll be “rather dull generally” along with showers most days, Met Éireann forecast.

“Temperatures will be around normal for the first half of the week, with mostly frost free nights, but becoming colder later in the week with frosty nights returning,” it added.

It’ll stay above freezing most nights with the exception of Thursday. Early indications are that Friday will be mostly dry with some sunny spells, but there is the risk of rain possibly moving in from the south-west on Friday night.