Kerry hospital pleads with public to stay away as it is hit with severe flooding

VIOLENT THUNDERSTORMS WITH torrential rain have caused flooding across the Kerry town of Tralee with the local hospital forced to tell people to stay away.

Reports from the town showed deep water in streets but one of the most affected locations was University Hospital Kerry (UHK) which pleaded with the public to stay away as it had been inundated.

A thunderstorm and rain warning had been upgraded to status orange by Met Eireann.

In a statement issued via their twitter account UHK told people to only attend in an emergency.

“UHK has been impacted by the heavy rainfall in the Tralee area this afternoon Saturday 17th June, 2023.

“Management at the hospital have had to close a number of areas in the hospital and are appealing to the public to only present at the Emergency Department, if it is an emergency situation. UHK staff wish to thank the the public for their cooperation at this time,” the statement said.

Speaking on Radio Kerry the general manager of the hospital, Mary Fitzgerald, spoke about the damage.

“Unfortunately we have been heavily affected by the flood. Our main entrance has been completely flood along with the access road in front of the main entrance.

“We are appealing to people to only come to the hospital if it is absolutely necessary – ED is open but only for emergencies. We would appeal really strongly to stay away from the hospital unless you have to absolutely come to the hospital.

“It is not just the main entrance – other areas are affected so we would appreciate the support of the public in this,” she said.

Reports from the town are that businesses have also been inundated with shopping centres, cafe, pubs and shops all flooded.