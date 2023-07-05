Localised flooding risk in Kerry, Cork, Galway and Mayo tomorrow due to heavy rain

MET ÉIREANN HAVE announced that a Status Yellow rainfall warning will be in place for four counties tomorrow from 10am until 8pm.

The forecaster has warned that heavy rain on Thursday may cause localised flooding in Kerry, Cork, Galway and Mayo.

Rain accompanied by moderate to strong winds will lead to poor travelling conditions, Met Éireann added.

Rainfall will be more intense in mountainous regions.

A Status Yellow gale warning will also be in place from 9am tomorrow until 8pm for waters off the western coast.

Gale force 8 conditions are expected which could result in waves of between 18 and 25 feet tall.

There will be a mix of showers and sunny spells for the rest of the day, with the heaviest of showers in the north and east, Met Éireann have forecast.

It is expected that showers will become more isolated tonight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a wet and windy day with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards through the morning and becoming widespread in the afternoon, Met Éireann said.