Warnings of floods as heavy rain to hit 12 counties

A STATUS ORANGE rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Waterford between now and Monday.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for the same time period in Connacht, and counties Kilkenny, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The rainfall warnings came into effect from 6pm yesterday and will remain in place until 6pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that “in the 48 hour period from Saturday evening to Monday evening, a spell of heavy rain through Saturday night and Sunday followed by a second spell of heavy rain later on Sunday night and Monday will give large rainfall amounts”.

For Cork and Waterford, Met Éireann warned:

Flooding and hazardous driving conditions in many areas. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and in mountainous areas.

Cork County Council said its crews will be out this morning to inspect areas that are susceptible to flooding, and said that “motorists and pedestrians should be aware of hazardous driving conditions and should exercise caution”.

Spot flooding is expected in areas where there’s a yellow rain warning.