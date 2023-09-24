Advertisement

Sunday 24 September 2023
Leah Farrell/Rolling News A woman attempts to stay dry under her umbrella
# Rainy Day
Status orange rain warning for Waterford and status yellow warning for nine other counties
Spells of heavy wind and strong gusty winds are expected.
18 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned of potential flooding and issued a status orange rain warning for Waterford, while status yellow wind and rain warnings remain in place for a number of other counties.

Intense rainfall is expected in Waterford today between 11am and 6pm, with Met Éireann warning of poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions. 

A status yellow rain warning also remains in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Cork. 

Heavy rain is expected alongside strong and gusty winds in these five counties where there is a warning of localised flooding, poor visibility and travel disruption.

The warning for these counties is in place from 9am this morning until 6pm tonight. 

The same status yellow rain warning is also in place in Donegal, Galways, Mayo and Sligo from 11am until 8pm today.

On top of the rain, very strong winds are expected between 3pm to 7pm in Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. Gusty southerly winds are particularly expected near coasts and on high ground.

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
