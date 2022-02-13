#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 13 February 2022
Rain warning in place for seven counties in Leinster and Munster amid flooding risk

Met Éireann says it will be cloudy and damp day across the country today.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 8:02 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A RAINFALL WARNING is in place for seven counties across Leinster and Munster with Met Éireann noting that these areas could experience spot flooding.

The national forecaster issued the status yellow warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford. The alert will remain in place until 11am.

It noted that “some intense falls of rain” are likely during the period covered by the warning.

A status yellow marine gale warning is also in place from Howth Head to Hook Head to Mizen Head, as well as the Irish Sea until 11am. Winds are forecast to reach gale force eight on the affected waters.

The meteorological service says it will be cloudy and damp day across the country today with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times bringing a possibility of localised flooding.

Drier and somewhat clearer weather will gradually extend from the west later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 10 degrees with a brisk west to northwest breeze developing.

Yellow rainfall warnings are not unusual in Ireland. Met Éireann uses them to make people aware of weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

When yellow warnings are in place people are advised to check if they are exposed to any danger because of the activity they are doing or their location. They are also advised not to take any avoidable risks.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

