#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Advertisement

No Leaving Cert weather as Met Éireann forecast wet weekend

Rain and warm temperatures are on their way according to Met Éireann.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,871 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787061
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko

THE WEEKEND WILL be blustery with some showers, Met Éireann has predicted.

The coming days will be warm, but widespread rain can be expected beginning with light showers tonight in Ulster.

Tonight will be blustery  with scattered showers over the western half of the country, with generally drier conditions in the east. 

Tomorrow is expected to be breezy with widespread showers, particularly in the early evening. Some areas will be mixed with bright or sunny intervals.

Some showers will turn heavy from 3 or 4pm onwards with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected.

Saturday will bring further showers, most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, with good dry and sunny spells in between.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are forecast with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze. Sunday night will be mainly dry with a few showers in the west and varying cloud cover.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie