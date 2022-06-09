No Leaving Cert weather as Met Éireann forecast wet weekend

THE WEEKEND WILL be blustery with some showers, Met Éireann has predicted.

The coming days will be warm, but widespread rain can be expected beginning with light showers tonight in Ulster.

Tonight will be blustery with scattered showers over the western half of the country, with generally drier conditions in the east.

Tomorrow is expected to be breezy with widespread showers, particularly in the early evening. Some areas will be mixed with bright or sunny intervals.

Some showers will turn heavy from 3 or 4pm onwards with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected.

Saturday will bring further showers, most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain.

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, with good dry and sunny spells in between.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are forecast with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze. Sunday night will be mainly dry with a few showers in the west and varying cloud cover.