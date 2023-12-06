Gusts of up to 100km/h and spot flooding forecast as rain and wind warnings in place

IT’S A WET and windy afternoon with multiple wind and rain warnings in place across the country.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 1pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that there is a possibility of localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility while this warning is in place.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Mayo, Galway and Sligo until 8pm today.

Another Status Yellow wind warning kicks in for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford at 4pm. This will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann has warned that there could be southeast winds gusting up to 100km/h in some areas of the counties with wind warnings in place.

The forecaster is also warning of the possibility of difficult travelling conditions, fallen branches and weakened trees.

Looking at the general forecast, outbreaks of rain in the south and west will extend nationwide during the course of this afternoon and evening.

Advertisement

The rain will be heavy at times, especially in the south and southeast where Met Éireann has said spot flooding is possible. It also said the odd thundery downpour cannot be ruled out.

Tonight is expected to be wet and windy over the eastern half of the country early tonight, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

The rain and strong winds are due to clear from most areas overnight but will persist near the east coast.

More rain is forecast to develop in the southwest by morning.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 5 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to turn wet and quite windy against for a time, with spot flooding possible.

A band of rain and fresh to strong southeasterly winds will move northeastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon.

The rain will be followed by sunny spells, scattered showers and fresh to strong gusty south to southwest winds.

Showers or longer spells of rain are forecast in most areas tomorrow night, heaviest in the west.