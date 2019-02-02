This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -3 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Rainy Day Fund will not to be used for Brexit

The rainy day fund will be supplemented with an annual €500 million from the Exchequer, starting this year.

By Christina Finn Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 7:30 AM
57 minutes ago 1,853 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463725
Image: Shutterstock/iurii
Image: Shutterstock/iurii

THE BILL, WHICH will allow for the setting up of the much talked about Rainy Day Fund, won’t be used for a Brexit fallout. 

A Department of Finance briefing note for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on the fund, which was released under Freedom of Information, notes that it should not be used for Brexit or climate change, stating that it “is vital that the Rainy Day Fund is not earmarked to meet challenges of which we are already fully aware”. 

It adds that to set out from its inception that the Rainy Day Fund would be available to meet Brexit or climate change challenges could lead to “moral hazard problems”.

“All of us in Government and the Oireachtas must take responsibility for addressing these challenges by planning and taking mitigating actions. We cannot plan on just using the Rainy Day Fund,” the note reads. 

In addition, it envisages that the Rainy Day Fund would only ever be used “for an extreme outcome…  a ‘tail-risk scenario’ of one of these challenges”. 

Ever since the bank bailout, there has been discussions about a rainy day fund, with the then Finance Minister Michael Noonan proposing the idea back in 2016. Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath had previously floated a similar plan the year previous. 

Money goes to the fund this year

However, in announcing the establishment of the fund last year, Donohoe said money will start going into the fund in 2019 – first with an initial deposit of €500 million, followed by further annual contributions of €500 million in 2020 and 2021.

These amounts are on top of the €1.5 billion in seed funding which has already been committed to.

The view that the fund should not be used for Brexit differs somewhat from the Fianna Fáil position, which is set out in their recent submission on the fund.  

The party believes the fund should be used in the case of a “natural or other disaster but it also could be another threat”.

Brexit here is an example of an issue that could greatly threaten the Irish economy. If, for example, there is a hard Brexit and the UK leaves the Customs Union without a deal it would be disastrous for the Irish economy.

However, the department has confirmed that the fund will only be used to mitigate severe events, as opposed to the normal fluctuations of the economic cycle. 

In light of this, the Parliamentary Budget Office has stated that if the fund is to be used as a contingency fund for once off events then “it should not be called the rainy day fund” as the office states this term is more appropriate for a fund that is used as a counter-cyclical policy tool.

Bailing out the banks 

While the fund is being ruled out for spending on the likes of Brexit, and any major domestic crises like in housing or health, one area where the fund could end being used in the future is another bank bailout.

The minister’s memo outlines answers to the question as to whether the fund could be used to bail out financial institutions.

The document outlines that the core objective of EU banking policy is to separate the sovereign from the banks, adding that “the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive is designed so as to impose the cost of bank failures on the banks, their shareholders and the holders of their eligible liabilities”.

The minister’s briefing memo says that there is no expectation that the fund will be needed by banks because of the current “regulatory regime”. 

It adds: “However, I would caution against closing off future uses of the Rainy Day Fund at this time, particularly given:

  • we do not know what crises could be faced in the future; and
  • it is proposed that the Oireachtas will have an opportunity to oppose the motion for a withdrawal from the Rainy Day Fund when it is proposed.”

‘A severe economic downturn’

It goes on to state that the Rainy Day Fund will be deployed only with the consent of the Dáil and only due to exceptional circumstances. The circumstances, defined by the EU, can result from:

  • An unusual event outside the control of the Member State and with a major impact on the financial position of general government or
  • A severe economic downturn.

The minister’s memo adds: “Accordingly, we could deploy the Rainy Day Fund to meet such a force majeure events and still be compliant. By way of example, some Member States under the unusual events clause, have increased expenditure related to recent refugee inflows or terrorism security measures.”

Sinn Féin is opposing the Bill which seeks to establish the fund on a statutory footing.

The Bill is currently at Third Stage. 

Sinn Féin’s Jonathan O’Brien said that in the midst of a housing and homelessness crisis, and with overspends in the National Children’s Hospital resulting in other capital projects throughout the country being stalled and deferred as a result, it is in the public interest to know where up to €8 billion is going in the next five years, and what it will be for.

He said the use of the fund is “obscure and unclear”, adding that it is most probable it will be used to bail out the banks “at a time when we should be investing in housing and infrastructure to future-proof our economy from future threats”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should Met Éireann weather warnings include all of Ireland's 32 counties?
    94,255  93
    2
    		3.7 tonnes of meat seized at Dublin Port
    65,399  35
    3
    		Anti-abortion protesters say they received 'reliable information' on abortions taking place in Drogheda hospital
    62,208  186
    Fora
    1
    		Billion-dollar cybersecurity firm Darktrace is opening a base in Dublin
    386  0
    2
    		Aer Lingus exposed over 100 job applicants' details in an email blunder
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland U20 show attacking intent to grab brilliant bonus point win over England
    39,104  57
    2
    		Ireland unable to bridge the gap as ruthless England run riot at Donnybrook
    31,610  37
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,259  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		One of the series' most memorable daters got another shot at love on First Dates this week
    6,972  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,379  0
    3
    		It's all over for Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel... it's The Dredge
    4,231  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Gardaí investigate after man (35) dies in single vehicle collision
    Gardaí investigate after man (35) dies in single vehicle collision
    Man (27) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Limerick
    'Life is precious, life is brittle, life is very fragile. We saw that on Sunday night. Everybody hurts.'
    COURTS
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    Woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in slurry pit complained to gardaí over missing person posters
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    HSE
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    'Grotesque and reprehensible': Harris 'extraordinarily concerned' over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion
    Multiple investigations under way over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at NMH
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    Gardaí investigate after two Quinn company employees allegedly assaulted in Cavan
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie