Protest and concert in Dublin this afternoon calling for action on housing crisis

A RALLY CALLING for Government action on the housing crisis is set to take place this afternoon, with all opposition parties set to support the protest.

The protest and concert is being organised by Raise the Roof, which is made up of trade unions, housing and homelessness services, political parties and women’s groups.

Their ‘Rally for Housing’ is due to kick off at 1pm this afternoon at Parnell Square in Dublin city.

Musicians Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill, Donal Lunny, Brendan Begley, and Laura Quirke are all set to perform during the rally.

Raise the Roof is currently calling for a “new deal on housing”, proposing further protections for renters, a State-led housing programme and new emergency measures to reduce homelessness.

General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), Owen Reidy, urged people to support the rally.

“The housing crisis is the most important issue that the trade union movement is campaigning on at the moment,” Reidy said.

“The crisis affects all strands of society, not just union members and workers but young people who have been let down by the state and cannot afford to buy a house or even rent one because of an extreme shortage of rental homes and soaring rents.”

Reidy said that the rally would “give civic society an opportunity to stand together to make sure that we truly have a housing policy for this State that meets the needs of its people”.

Macdara Doyle, ICTU’s campaigns officer blamed the housing crisis on the policy choices of successive Governments.

“We need secure, affordable homes for all who live and work here. Bad policy choices have led us ever deeper into a full-blown emergency. We need a housing system that prioritises public good over private profit,” Doyle said.

A motion, which was defeated by the Government on Wednesday, sought to declare a ‘housing emergency’ alongside calling for people to attend the rally today.

Speaking during the debate on Tuesday, Sinn Féin’s Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin criticised Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, labelling him as “an embarrassment” and the worst housing minister in decades.

Meanwhile, O’Brien hit out at the opposition spokesperson as being arrogant, while calling for the personal remarks to be withdrawn.

Initially introducing the motion, Ó Broin said that if a housing emergency is declared, “then as night follows day, emergency actions must follow”.

Ó Broin has said that this weekend’s rally can be used to “send the clear message that the housing crisis can and must end”.

Ahead of the rally, Labour’s Housing spokesperson Senator Rebecca Moynihan said that both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have failed to tackle housing.

“For over six years, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have refused to tackle housing. We’ve had multiple reports week in week out with positive, proactive solutions yet they fall on deaf ears. Well, the time has come to put it up to government and demand change,” Moynihan said.

“We in the Labour Party firmly believe that the State should be the lead provider of housing. We need to see government scale up the measures in Housing for All with a particular focus on the cost rental model.

The most glaring example of inequality in Ireland today is that of the housing and homelessness crisis, with the Government still failing to deliver adequate affordable and social housing.

“Supply is a key issue. As we anticipate record breaking levels of homelessness this winter, we know there are thousands of vacant sites and properties dotted around the country which could be utilised.”