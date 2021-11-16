#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Three-quarters of people want legal age to buy tobacco raised to 21, poll shows

A total of 73% of the people surveyed are in favour of raising the age for the sale of cigarettes from 18 to 21

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,453 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5603050
Image: PA
Image: PA

ALMOST THREE-QUARTERS OF people in Ireland want the legal age for the sale of tobacco raised from 18 to 21, new research shows.

The Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) says the findings send an overwhelming message to Government that the public wants decisive action to save a new generation from the “health catastrophe” of smoking – which claims almost 6,000 lives in Ireland every year.

The Ipsos MRBI poll for the charity coincides with an online conference attended by international tobacco control experts today. It follows on from research showing smoking among young people in Ireland is on the rise for the first time in a quarter of a century.

A total of 73% of the 1,029 people aged over 15 surveyed in the poll are in favour of raising the age for the sale of cigarettes to 21, with 26% disagreeing and 1% undecided.

In the 18-24 age group, 71% backed the proposal.

The IHF’s director of advocacy, Chris Macey, said: “One in every three young people who start smoking will die of a tobacco-related illness.

“For every death, a further 30 will suffer a smoking-related disease such as stroke, heart disease, cancer and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

“It would be an utter dereliction of our duty of care not to protect our young people from the death and destruction caused by smoking. We have got to find an end game to tobacco addiction. If cigarettes were invented today, they would simply not be legal.”

The charity – which also wants the measure extended to e-cigarettes due to evidence of their gateway effect on smoking – said data showing an increase in teenage smoking strengthens the case for a tobacco ban for under-21s.

In 1995, the teen smoking rate in Ireland was 41%, which fell dramatically to 13.1% by 2015, but by 2019 had crept back up to 14.4%.

“The evidence strongly suggests that raising the age of sale will turn the tide back in the right direction, disrupting a high rate of smokers moving from casual use to addiction between the ages of 18 and 20,” Macey added.

We would be confident similar laws will work in Ireland due to the hugely positive impact of increasing the age of sale here in 2002 from 16 to 18.

“In the US, Tobacco 21 laws introduced in various states before it became federal law in 2019 reduced smoking in that age group by up to 33.9%. The US Institute of Medicine says 223,000 lives will be saved among those born between 2000-2019.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We would be confident similar laws will work in Ireland due to the hugely positive impact of increasing the age of sale here in 2002 from 16 to 18.”

Macey argued that raising the age would not amount to a breach of people’s rights, stating that under-21s are already prohibited from activities such as adopting children, driving large passenger vehicles, supervising learner drivers and standing in national and European elections.

He will present the Ipsos MRBI research today at online conference Tobacco 21: The case for raising the legal age for the sale of tobacco in Ireland.

One of the speakers, Dr Emmet O’Brien, consultant respiratory physician at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital, said lung function continues to grow through late adolescence and into the mid-twenties.

“Youth smoking both accelerates lung function decline and prevents the attainment of maximum lung size, thereby increasing the risk for chronic respiratory disease,” O’Brien added.

“Raising the minimum age of tobacco purchase to 21 will be an important milestone to protect the developing lung from the harmful effects of tobacco exposure, reduce the premature loss of lung function in youth smokers and mitigate against nicotine addiction at this critical stage.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie