This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Listen up and listen clear, refugees are welcome here': Protesters clash outside Leinster House

There was a strong garda presence at today’s rally.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 5,388 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4933697
Image: Orla Dwyer
Image: Orla Dwyer

PROTESTERS HAVE GATHERED outside Leinster House in response to the “growing threat to civil liberties” posed by increases in hate crime and hate speech in Ireland.

Over 200 people turned out for the Solidarity Alliance against Racism and Fascism’s (SARF) rally for peace to encourage a more inclusive Ireland. 

Some 60 protesters have also shown up to counter the rally, something SARF spokesperson Yvonne O’Callaghan is not surprised happened. 

“We knew there might be a counter-protest. We knew that they’ve been protesting for a while outside Leinster House but that doesn’t negate the fact that we can also occupy the space to talk about the positive change,” she told TheJournal.ie. 

IMG_20191214_133428 (1) Protest outside Leinster House today. Source: Orla Dwyer

Those that gathered in support of the rally are there to protest against any form of racism and fascism in Ireland, chanting: “Listen up and listen clear refugees are welcome here”. 

Journalist Ursula Halligan of We are Church Ireland, a Catholic reform group, said the group is in attendance to say welcome to asylum seekers and immigrants, “and we hope Irish people will make them welcome wherever they are”. 

On the turnout for the rally for peace, Halligan said: “I would expect nothing less from Irish people, they are good in their heart, they’re wonderful people and it’s just a pity that there’s a small elements that are fascistic and racist, and we must stand up to that. We don’t want to go the way of the countries.”

One member of the protest Noah Halpin, who was with transgender healthcare campaign This Is Me, said he was attending to “stand up against the fascist far-right”.

“I am happy to see that we more than doubled [the counter-protest] numbers here today, which says a lot for modern society,” he said. 

A member of the counter-protest group said the rally for peace was trying to stop freedom of speech. 

“We have all these people calling us racist because we just want our country looked after,” he said, adding that he did not believe he was racist.  

There was a strong garda presence at the protest helping to direct traffic through.   

With reporting by Orla Dwyer.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie