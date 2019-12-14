'Listen up and listen clear, refugees are welcome here': Protesters clash outside Leinster House

PROTESTERS HAVE GATHERED outside Leinster House in response to the “growing threat to civil liberties” posed by increases in hate crime and hate speech in Ireland.

Over 200 people turned out for the Solidarity Alliance against Racism and Fascism’s (SARF) rally for peace to encourage a more inclusive Ireland.

Some 60 protesters have also shown up to counter the rally, something SARF spokesperson Yvonne O’Callaghan is not surprised happened.

“We knew there might be a counter-protest. We knew that they’ve been protesting for a while outside Leinster House but that doesn’t negate the fact that we can also occupy the space to talk about the positive change,” she told TheJournal.ie.

Protest outside Leinster House today. Source: Orla Dwyer

Those that gathered in support of the rally are there to protest against any form of racism and fascism in Ireland, chanting: “Listen up and listen clear refugees are welcome here”.

Journalist Ursula Halligan of We are Church Ireland, a Catholic reform group, said the group is in attendance to say welcome to asylum seekers and immigrants, “and we hope Irish people will make them welcome wherever they are”.

On the turnout for the rally for peace, Halligan said: “I would expect nothing less from Irish people, they are good in their heart, they’re wonderful people and it’s just a pity that there’s a small elements that are fascistic and racist, and we must stand up to that. We don’t want to go the way of the countries.”

One member of the protest Noah Halpin, who was with transgender healthcare campaign This Is Me, said he was attending to “stand up against the fascist far-right”.

“I am happy to see that we more than doubled [the counter-protest] numbers here today, which says a lot for modern society,” he said.

A member of the counter-protest group said the rally for peace was trying to stop freedom of speech.

“We have all these people calling us racist because we just want our country looked after,” he said, adding that he did not believe he was racist.

There was a strong garda presence at the protest helping to direct traffic through.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer.