This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 3 September 2020
Advertisement

'You may unknowingly be shielding a killer': Garda appeal on 21st anniversary of teenager's murder

17-year-old Raonaid Murray was last seen alive as she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 11,068 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5195081
Raonaid Murray was attacked in the early hours of 4 September, 1999
Raonaid Murray was attacked in the early hours of 4 September, 1999
Raonaid Murray was attacked in the early hours of 4 September, 1999

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information on the 21st anniversary of the killing of Dublin teenager Raonaid Murray.

The 17-year-old was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on Friday 3 September, 1999, as she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Her body was found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33am on 4 September, less than 500 yards from her home.

In a statement, gardaí said many who were then the same age as the teenager are now parents themselves.

“We would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation,” they said.

Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of the investigation, there is no prime suspect. 

The lack of a prime suspect arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in the case, according to gardaí. In over 3,400 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid, gardaí have previously said. 

“The lack of a prime suspect largely arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in this case. In over 4,500 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid,” they continued.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If any person has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid and/or if any person has any doubts about the truth of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance.

“You may unknowingly be shielding a killer.

“The solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochana and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

“The Garda investigation team wish to again thank the public for the invaluable assistance provided in this ongoing investigation to date.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie