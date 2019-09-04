Appeal for information on 20th anniversary of murder of 17-year-old Dublin girl

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information about a 17-year-old girl on the 20th anniversary of her murder.

Raonaid Murray was last seen alive at around 11.20pm on Friday 3 September 1999 when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre in Dublin.

Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent in Glenageary at 12.33am on Saturday 4 September 1999, less than 500 yards from her house.

Gardaí, together with her family, are again renewing their appeal for any information which may assist their continued investigation.

“Many who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves with children, some of which would now be close to Raonaid’s age, and we would ask them to reflect now with the benefit of maturity and hindsight on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation,” gardaí said in a statement today.

Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of the investigation, there is no prime suspect.

The lack of a prime suspect arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in the case, according to gardaí. In over 3,400 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid, they said.

“If any person has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid and / or if any person has any doubt about the veracity of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance,” gardaí said.

You may be unknowingly shielding a killer.

A full-time incident room remains in-situ at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and the investigation continues.

Gardaí and Raonaid’s family are continuing to work together in an effort to solve the case.

They are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Garda Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 / 01 666 5012, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A reward for critical information received is available from Crimestoppers on freephone 1800 250 025.

The garda investigation team has thanked the public for the “invaluable assistance provided” in this ongoing investigation to date.