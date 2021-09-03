'You may unknowingly be shielding a killer': Appeal on 22nd anniversary of teen's murder

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of the killing of Dublin teenager Raonaid Murray.

The 17-year-old worked at a clothes shop, then known as Sally West, in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre.

She left the shop at approximately 9pm on 3 September 1999 and went with a friend to Scott’s Public House in Dun Laoghaire. She made arrangements with a friend to go to a nightclub later that night.

She left Scott’s at approximately 11.20pm to go home and change before heading to the nightclub.

Raonaid was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm 3 September 1999 when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33am, Saturday 4 September 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

Extensive lines of enquiries have been and continue to be pursued by the investigation team.

Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of this investigation, there is in reality no prime suspect, gardaí said.

Gardaí said the lack of a prime suspect largely arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in this case.

“In over 4,500 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid,” gardaí said in a statement.

“Many of those who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves, some of whom may have children who are close to Raonaid’s age,” gardaí said.

“We would ask them to reflect now, with the benefit of maturity and hindsight, on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation,” they added.

“If any person has any information which could assist Gardaí in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid, and if any person has any doubts about the truth of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance. You may unknowingly be shielding a killer.”

Gardaí said the solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for them and any information received “will be treated with absolute confidentiality”.

All information should be directed to the Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 666 5012, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111