Rate the options: How would you vote on the Brexit plans before MPs tonight?

By Daragh Brophy Monday 1 Apr 2019, 8:01 PM
POLITICIANS IN THE UK will vote on four motions in the House of Commons tonight in parliamentary attempts to make a plan for Brexit. 

The results will not be binding – hence the indicative in ‘indicative votes’ – but the aim is that there will be a clear picture of what parliament wants. 

Voting starts at 8pm. 

But what do you make of the various proposals? 

How would you vote if you had a seat in the House of Commons? 

(C) Customs Union

6

Backed by Ken Clarke. The veteran Tory MP’s motion would instruct the government to ensure “that any Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration negotiated with the EU must include, as a minimum, a commitment to negotiate a permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU”.

(D) Common Market 2.0

6

Backed by Nick Boles. The pro-EU Tory wants the UK to join the European Free Trade Association (Efta) and enter the European Economic Area (EEA) and for a deal to allow continued participation in the single market and a “comprehensive customs arrangement” with the EU. There’s quite a bit to this one, in fact – more details here.

(E) Confirmatory Public Vote

6

Backed by Peter Kyle. The Labour MP’s bill would put any Brexit deal passed by parliament to the people before ratification . 

(G) Revoke Article 50 if faced with no-deal Brexit

6

Backed by Joanna Cherry. This motion from the SNP MP says that if there is no deal by 10 April an extension should be sought. If no extension is granted by the EU, it mandates the government to put a vote on no-deal to the House of Commons. If no-deal is rejected, the government would be compelled to revoke Article 50 (which it can do unilaterally).

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

