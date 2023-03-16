Cost-of-living: Annual rate of inflation rises slightly to 8.5%

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE ANNUAL RATE of inflation in Ireland is at 8.5%, down slightly compared with previous months.
The CSO Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.5% between February 2022 and February 2023.
That’s up from an increase of 7.8% in the 12 months to January 2023, and the 8.2% increase in the 12 months to December 2022.
February is the seventeenth consecutive month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5%.
The largest increases were a 26% rise in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; and a 13.1% rise in food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Education (-6.3%) and miscellaneous goods and services (-0.1%) were the only divisions to show a decrease when compared with February 2022.
The figures mean consumer prices rose by 1.6% in the month between January and February of this year.
“Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded in each month since October 2021,” CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said.
There was a yearly growth of 62.7% in electricity prices, 86.1% in gas prices, 17.3% for home-heating oil and 46.1% for solid fuels.
The cost of sugar increased by 30.8% while frozen fish increased by 26.9%, fresh whole milk by 26.8% and eggs rose by 22.9%.
The Consumer Price Index is designed to measure the change in the average level of prices paid for consumer goods and services.
Approximately 50,000 prices are collected for a representative basket consisting of 615 item headings in a fixed panel of retail and service outlets throughout the country.
