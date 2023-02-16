Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Shutterstock
# Cost of Living
Cost-of-living: Annual rate of inflation drops again slightly to 7.8%
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.8% between January 2022 and January 2023.
1.7k
3
1 hour ago

THE RATE OF inflation in Ireland is at 7.8%, down slightly compared with previous months.

The CSO Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.8% between January 2022 and January 2023. 

That’s down from an increase of 8.2% in the 12 months to December 2022, and the 8.9% increase in the 12 months to November 2022.

January is the sixteenth consecutive month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5%.

The divisions with the largest increases in the year to December were in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category, up 26.4%.

Increased energy costs are reflected in the yearly growth of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, particularly in electricity (+62.7%), gas (+86.3%), liquid fuels (home heating oil) (+35.5%), and solid fuels (+44.8%).

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 12.8%. 

Consumer prices fell by 0.8% in the month between December 2022 and January 2023.

The divisions with the largest decreases in the month were clothing and footwear (-6.4%) and transport (-2.9%).

Speaking at the start of the year, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said that he believed Ireland’s rate of inflation had peaked and the rate at which it falls will accelerate as the year goes on.

“We do believe that this downward trajectory with inflation will continue and will actually accelerate, particularly in quarter two and quarter three of this year, so that is good news,” he said.

Last month, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Makhlouf, said the sharp increase in the cost of living over the past year has resulted in an “erosion of living standards”. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     