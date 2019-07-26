Gardaí recover 12 stolen caravans in south Dublin raid

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a large quantity of stolen property in a raid in south Dublin today.

The search in the Rathcoole area was carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime.

Local garda units, assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau, searched 30 dwellings on the site.

They discovered 12 stolen caravans, three generators and a variety of power tools which have now been seized.

Source: An Garda Síochána

It is understood there were people living in some of the caravans on the site.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.