Man appears in court in connection with attack on Rathkeale caravan and car

A MAN CHARGED with causing criminal damage to a caravan and to a car in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, has been granted bail after his mother provided an independent €5,000 cash surety at Limerick District Court.

Patrick Sheridan Jr, (26), Riverside, Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today.

Sheridan was charged with two counts of causing criminal damage to a caravan and a car, at Fairhill Rathkeale.

Gardai allege these acts of criminal damage were carried out by Sheridan on 18 November, this year.

Evidence of the arrest, charge, and caution by Gardai was handed into the court by certificate and not disclosed.

The court heard Gardai had agreed to Sheridan being granted bail on his own bond of €100 which did not have to be lodged in court, provided he surrendered his passport, not apply for new travel documents, reside at an agreed address and sign on three-times-a-week at a garda station.

Sheridan’s solicitor Charles J O’Connor, Newmarket, Co Cork, told the court his client had already surrendered his passport to Gardai, and that he agreed to also not have any contact with any witnesses in the case.

The accused’s mother, Helen Sheridan, told the court she had agreed to go forward as independent surety and lodged €5,000 cash which approved by the court.

Sheridan was remanded on bail to appear before Newcastle West District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on 19 January, 2023.