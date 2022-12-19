Gardaí investigating after multiple vehicles rammed during violent incident in Co Limerick town

MULTIPLE VEHICLES WERE rammed on a street in a Co Limerick town this afternoon.

It is believed some men confronted each other amid the attack, which left several vehicles damaged in a residential area in Rathkeale.

Gardaí attending the scene said they directed a number of people present to disperse before closing the road for examination.

It is understood the incident is related to a local feud.

The Garda Armed Support Unit is now in the area following today’s attack.

A video of its aftermath, seen by The Journal, shows a number of damaged vehicles and a weapon resembling a machete lying on the road of the estate.

Gardaí are now investigating, describing what happened as a public order and dangerous driving incident.

“Gardaí received report of a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous driving on the R523 Road in Rathkeale town and attended the scene,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and that no further information is available at present.

An appeal has been made for anyone who may have witnessed today’s incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the Rathkeale area between 2pm and 4pm this afternoon who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63 222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor