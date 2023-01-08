Garda investigation launched after body of man found in Rathmines

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Rathmines.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 10pm, after the body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.

The scene remains preserved pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Results of the post-mortem will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.

No further information is available at this time according to the Garda Press Office.