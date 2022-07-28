Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 28 July 2022
Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Dublin suburb early this morning

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 6:28 PM
1 hour ago 13,177 Views 2 Comments
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road traffic incident that occurred in Rathmines, Dublin 6 this morning and are appealing to the public for information.

At approximately 2:15am today, Gardaí received reports of a seriously injured male motorcyclist on St Clare’s Avenue, Rathmines.

St Clare’s Avenue is located between Grosvenor Square and Leinster Park.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The scene was subsequently preserved and Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination. The area is now open to the public.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of St Clare’s Avenue, Grosvenor Square or Leinster Park between 11:30pm on Wednesday and 2:15am this morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

