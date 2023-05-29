'Too early' to determine source of fire that burned through two acres of forest in Co Wexford

A FIRE TORE through two acres of forest in Wexford last night.

Fire crews spent over two hours dealing with the blaze last night at Ravenwood, located on the south-east coast near Curracloe Beach, only to be called back to the same area in the early hours of this morning.

The reserve, which is owned by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, is a crucial haven for several species of birds in Ireland.

The NPWS said “it is too early to indicate the source of fire”, or the full extent of area which was damaged. It noted that the country was under an Orange Fire Alert status over the weekend.

It comes as the NPWS and ministers in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have appealed for the public to enjoy the summer outdoors in a responsible fashion, and not light fires or barbeques in public places.

While the Ravenwood fire is now under control, investigations and monitoring of wildlife are ongoing. NPWS officers continue to monitor the area closely.

“The fire was at the southern tip of the site, and thanks to the swift actions of emergency services the spread of fire into precious woodlands was avoided,” the NPWS said in a statement.

“Fortunately, the northerly wind also kept it from rampaging further inwards.”

Wexford Fire Service said three units attended the scene last night, having received a call alerting it at 8:40pm. This fire was dealt with by 23:27.

However, two crews were required to call back to the area again at 03:54am, with the fire put out shortly later.

The fire service said NPWS personnel were at the scene on each occasion and said it had informed gardaí of the incidents.

Joint appeal

In a joint statement issued today, Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Malcolm Noonan people should avoid lighting fires or barbeques in public places, including national parks and nature reserves, coastal sand dunes, mountains and upland areas, forests, meadows and urban parks.

“This is a really important time of year for wildlife, especially vulnerable ground-nesting birds and mammals who are now rearing their young. We all want to get out and enjoy the good weather but let’s do it responsibly – without putting nature at risk,” O’Brien and Noonan said.

They added that the NPWS has increased ground crews on fire patrol and has “ramped up aerial monitoring” with helicopters and drones.

The Director General of the NPWS, Niall O Donnchú, also asked for cooperation to protect nature.

“Be vigilant and report any fire activity. Whilst we have increased monitoring this week, we still need to enlist your help to protect nature at this high risk time,” O Donnchú said.

If anyone notices a fire, they are urged to call the emergency services on 112 immediately.