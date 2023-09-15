Suspected gang leader on the run after being granted bail to attend funeral in Dublin

A MAN BELIEVED by police in Northern Ireland to be the lead member of an organised crime gang which targeted the elderly is unlawfully at large.

Ray Lee (30) failed to return to the high-security Maghaberry Prison in Lisburn on 24 August after being granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.

Lee was charged by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending crown court trial.

The PSNI said Lee is “believed to be the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds in which he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery”.

Over 40 victims reported losses to police to the value of over £200,000 (about €233,000).

Lee is described as being approximately 5’9″ tall, of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officers have asked Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form here or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Contains reporting from Press Association