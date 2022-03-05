Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a missing person appeal for a 39-year-old man missing from Meath.

They are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Raymond Lynch, who is missing from his home in Ashbourne, Co. Meath since Thursday.

Raymond was last seen when he left his home at approximately 1.30p.m. on Thursday afternoon. He left in his own car which is a blue Toyota Yaris with registration number 05-D-90570.

Raymond is described as being 5′ 11″ in height with a slim build. He has red hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Raymond was wearing a grey rain jacket and grey jeans.

Anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts or who may have seen his car is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.