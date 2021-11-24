#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Advertisement

New Irish study finds link between poor sleep schedules and diseases like arthritis and cancer

The study was carried out by the RCSI.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 5,801 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5610519
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

NEW RESEARCH FROM the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) has found a new link between an irregular body clock and serious inflammatory diseases.

The study explained how our body clocks generate 24-hour rhythms that keep us healthy and in time with the day/night cycle. This includes regulating the rhythm of the body’s own immune cells called macrophages. 

The RCSI said that when these cell rhythms are disrupted, due to things like erratic eating/sleeping patterns or shift work, the cells produce molecules which drive inflammation. 

This can lead to inflammatory diseases such as heart disease, obesity, arthritis, diabetes and cancer, and also impact the body’s ability to fight infection.

In this new study, the researchers looked at key immune cells called macrophages with and without a body clock under laboratory conditions. 

They did this in an attempt to understand if cells, without a body clock, might use or metabolise fuel differently, and if that might be the reason these cells produce more inflammatory products. 

The researchers found that macrophages without a body clock took up far more glucose and broke it down more quickly than normal cells. 

They also found that, in the mitochondria (the cells energy powerhouse), the pathways by which glucose was further broken down to produce energy were very different in macrophages without a clock.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The research found that this led to the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) which further fuelled inflammation

Dr George Timmons, lead author on the study, said: “Our results add to the growing body of work showing why disruption of our body clock leads to inflammatory and infectious disease, and one of the aspects is fuel usage at the level of key immune cells such as macrophages.”

Dr Annie Curtis, Senior Lecturer at RCSI School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences and senior author on the paper, added: “This study also shows that anything which negatively impacts on our body clocks, such as insufficient sleep and not enough daylight, can impact on the ability of our immune system to work effectively.”

RCSI conducted the study in collaboration with researchers from Swansea University, Trinity College Dublin and University of Bristol.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie