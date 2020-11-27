#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

RDS Christmas Day dinner for homeless to be held as takeaway service outside Mansion House this year

Those in need can attend the mobile kitchen between 10am and 1pm on Christmas Day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Nov 2020, 11:54 AM
29 minutes ago 1,348 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5280651
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

EVERY YEAR, VOLUNTEERS provide dinner to hundreds of poor and homeless people in Dublin’s RDS on Christmas Day. 

Over the last 96 years, the Knights of St Columbanus have provided Christmas Day dinner to over 3,400 people every year through sit down meals and a home delivery service for the homeless and those in need in the community. 

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the event will not be going ahead as usual this year. 

The Knights of St Columbanus, who host the event, have made the decision to instead invite Dublin’s homeless, and anyone in need, to attend their pop-up mobile kitchen outside the Mansion House this Christmas Day. 

People can attend the mobile kitchen between 10am and 1pm to receive a traditional festive takeaway meal while following all Covid-19 restrictions. 

Volunteers will also dispatch some 3,000 pre-prepared Christmas dinners and goodie bags from the RDS, as they have done for the last several years. 

These meals are collected and delivered to homes by charities such as St Vincent de Paul, Alone, Age Action, Simon and Peter McVerry Trust.

While social distancing and government guidelines will be followed on the day, all arrangements are subject to changes in accordance with evolving Covid-19 measures. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It has been noted that there will be no seated dining facilities available outside the Mansion House and meals are available for takeaway only.

“On behalf of our guests, we sincerely thank our many volunteers for their enthusiasm and commitment, and our sponsors and donors,” committee chairperson Paddy Sheridan said. 

“The Knights of St Columbanus hope this initiative will deliver some level of comfort and Christmas spirit to those in need in our capital city on Christmas Day, while providing some short respite to the courageous charities who work tirelessly with the homeless year-round, such as the Capuchin Day Centre and Merchants Quay Ireland,” Sheridan said. 

“The Knights of St Columbanus would also like to take this moment to express their deep sorrow and condolences for all those who have suffered loss, illness, loneliness or stress in recent times and are committed to working in a spirit of charity, hope and spiritual fellowship for all who are in need,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie