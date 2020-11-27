RDS Christmas Day dinner for homeless to be held as takeaway service outside Mansion House this year

EVERY YEAR, VOLUNTEERS provide dinner to hundreds of poor and homeless people in Dublin’s RDS on Christmas Day.

Over the last 96 years, the Knights of St Columbanus have provided Christmas Day dinner to over 3,400 people every year through sit down meals and a home delivery service for the homeless and those in need in the community.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the event will not be going ahead as usual this year.

The Knights of St Columbanus, who host the event, have made the decision to instead invite Dublin’s homeless, and anyone in need, to attend their pop-up mobile kitchen outside the Mansion House this Christmas Day.

People can attend the mobile kitchen between 10am and 1pm to receive a traditional festive takeaway meal while following all Covid-19 restrictions.

Volunteers will also dispatch some 3,000 pre-prepared Christmas dinners and goodie bags from the RDS, as they have done for the last several years.

These meals are collected and delivered to homes by charities such as St Vincent de Paul, Alone, Age Action, Simon and Peter McVerry Trust.

While social distancing and government guidelines will be followed on the day, all arrangements are subject to changes in accordance with evolving Covid-19 measures.

It has been noted that there will be no seated dining facilities available outside the Mansion House and meals are available for takeaway only.

“On behalf of our guests, we sincerely thank our many volunteers for their enthusiasm and commitment, and our sponsors and donors,” committee chairperson Paddy Sheridan said.

“The Knights of St Columbanus hope this initiative will deliver some level of comfort and Christmas spirit to those in need in our capital city on Christmas Day, while providing some short respite to the courageous charities who work tirelessly with the homeless year-round, such as the Capuchin Day Centre and Merchants Quay Ireland,” Sheridan said.

“The Knights of St Columbanus would also like to take this moment to express their deep sorrow and condolences for all those who have suffered loss, illness, loneliness or stress in recent times and are committed to working in a spirit of charity, hope and spiritual fellowship for all who are in need,” he said.