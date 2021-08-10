#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 August 2021
Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about vaccine the roll-out to the 12-15 age cohort?

The portal is due to open for this age group on Thursday.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 12:09 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

FROM THURSDAY THE HSE’s Covid-19 vaccination registration portal will be open for children aged 12-15. 

The HSE has encouraged parents, who will have to give consent for their child to be vaccinated, to inform themselves about the benefits and potential risks before making a decision. 

The vaccination programme has been moving quickly through the age cohorts in recent weeks and health officials have said they are conscious of the need to provide clear information to parents and young people as the jabs become available to this next group.

As part of our Reader Q&A series, we have been breaking down the latest developments with vaccines and the roll-out in Ireland, trying to tackle as many of your questions as we can.

We’re keen to answer more of your questions – particularly about this next phase of the roll-out.

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can.

Michelle Hennessy

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

