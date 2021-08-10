Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about vaccine the roll-out to the 12-15 age cohort?

FROM THURSDAY THE HSE’s Covid-19 vaccination registration portal will be open for children aged 12-15.

The HSE has encouraged parents, who will have to give consent for their child to be vaccinated, to inform themselves about the benefits and potential risks before making a decision.

The vaccination programme has been moving quickly through the age cohorts in recent weeks and health officials have said they are conscious of the need to provide clear information to parents and young people as the jabs become available to this next group.

