Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 10 March 2021
Reader Q&A: Send us your questions about the vaccine roll-out in the second quarter of the year

The government is expecting to significantly ramp up the roll-out in April, May and June.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 9:00 PM
Image: Marc O'Sullivan/HSE
Image: Marc O'Sullivan/HSE

THE FIRST PHASE of Ireland’s vaccination programme roll-out has been a bit of a bumpy ride, mainly due to vaccine supply issues.

Timelines have shifted and even the sequencing list laying out the order in which various groups in society will receive their jabs has changed. 

As we move into the second quarter of the year, the government is expecting to have  significantly larger supplies coming into the country. We will also have access to a fourth – and potentially fifth or even sixth – vaccine. 

And as the programme moves through priority groups, further clarifications on who fits into later cohorts is also expected.

Now that Q2 is fast-approaching, we’re keen to answer more of your questions, whether it’s about the vaccines we’ll have in April, May and June, potential restriction changes or the order of the sequencing list. 

Send them to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to get through as many as we can in the coming days and weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

