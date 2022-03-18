#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 March 2022
Reader Q&A: Send us your questions about the war in Ukraine

Do you have any queries about the ongoing invasion? Is there anything you want more information about?

By Orla Dwyer Friday 18 Mar 2022, 7:15 AM
Image: Raphael Lafargue
Image: Raphael Lafargue

EARLIER THIS MONTH, we asked readers to send us questions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

We have since answered a lot of these queries.

Our first piece looked at why the invasion was ordered by Putin, the fallout from the refugee crisis and the risks of the conflict escalating.

Our second article answered how Russian media is reporting the invasion, scenarios for how the war might end and why a no-fly zone over Ukraine is currently considered to be off the cards. 

But there are more questions to answer and many developments have been made in the war since we first asked for queries. 

So let us know if you have any questions about the ongoing invasion. 

Send your questions to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to answer them with the help of some experts. 

