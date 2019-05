ON 26 MAY 2018 the Eighth Amendment was repealed by referendum, paving the way for new abortion laws in Ireland.

Together for Yes campaigned for a Yes vote in the referendum, and said this week, that one year on it will continue campaigning.

Ailbhe Smyth, co-director of Together for Yes, spoke to the TheJournal.ie about the focus of the current Together for Yes campaign.

Watch the video above for more details.

With reporting and video by Andrew Roberts.