Christmas toys Children with additional needs can learn so much through play

CHRISTMAS IS SUCH a special time of the year for children but, for parents, there is an understandable fear that the gift their child most desires will lead to unhealthy habits.

Many children get so many gifts at Christmas from Santa and, often, their family members and friends. There’s so much fun in it, but there can also be sensory overload, particularly for children with additional needs.

There is always the worry for parents that on the return to school, a child might stagnate academically if they’ve spent too much time on that new toy or device. But for parents of children with additional needs, this concern is multiplied as routine and gentle stimulation are key for these children.

As a qualified primary school teacher with a Master’s degree in Education Studies and a Diploma in Special Education, I am almost evangelical about the benefits of learning through play. With the right toys and games, a child can progress unconsciously – regardless of their level of need.

The speed of the brain’s development in the early years can be hard to fathom. While it had been thought that the brain of a newborn baby forges new neural connections at a rate of 1,000 per second up to age two, new research has suggested that the real number is closer to one million per second. This explosion in neural pathways leads to the development of language, emotional and cognitive skills between ages three to five, all of which are aided by children’s daily activities in playschool.

Early intervention

For children with additional needs, intervening early in this period of rapid brain development is critical to ensuring that they achieve their full potential. Despite findings by the ESRI that one in four children in Ireland has a special educational need, the State’s track record of providing adequate support for these children has been lacklustre at best.

Last year, an Oireachtas Joint Committee heard that there are 4,000 children on the waiting list for an additional needs assessment, while the average wait time for an appointment was 19 months.

That these children cannot even begin to access the public services they require without waiting almost two years for a diagnosis is a tragedy for them and their families and adds urgency to the need to find new means of stimulating their brains.

Toys and games are the perfect tools for encouraging cognitive development in all children – especially those with additional needs. Sensory toys are great for children with autism, for instance, while reading games can aid children with dyslexia and fidget toys can occupy and soothe those with Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

As a teacher, I have seen the impact that learning through play can have on children’s ability to grasp complex concepts and improve their understanding of the world around them.

When people ask me about the value of learning through play, I ask them to imagine two scenarios. In the first, a teacher walks into a classroom and says, ‘Open your textbooks, we’re going to learn maths today’. In the second, the teacher tells the class, ‘Kids, today we’re going to set up a shop and we’re going to buy and sell things with play money’.

In my experience, the second scenario is far more effective in terms of teaching children about money and counting. Indeed, for children with additional needs, play is perhaps the only way to embed these concepts so that the learnings stay with them long after the lesson has ended.

Evidence-based play

Through our work, we aim to assist children to grow with the help of toys that aid brain development, so that means no consoles and no computer games. I’m a big advocate of family board games, brain teasers, puzzles, jigsaws, strategy and STEM games and focus a lot on finding products specifically for children with additional needs.

If you’re looking for toys with children who have extra needs, something like Connetix Magnetic Tiles, Sensory Rollers Sounds and Senses Balls can be really helpful. Connetix are colourful magnetic tiles that can be pieced together to create all sorts of shapes and structures. A toy for open-ended play, Connetix promotes fine motor skill development, creativity and problem-solving, and provides a satisfying sensory experience for children. It is recommended for ages three and above, with starter packs for beginners and expansion packs available for those who wish to take their world-building to the next level.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sensory Rollers Sounds and Senses Balls give children the experience of rolling, gripping and squeezing these textured silicone spheres, helping them refine their fine motor skills and sensory awareness.

The contrasting colours and gentle rattle provide stimulation for children with sensory processing challenges. What’s more, the sensory balls are very easy to hold and manipulate, which promotes confidence and independence in play for children with additional needs.

Of course, we’ve all seen the Christmas morning where the child gets the most wonderful, thought out present and then decides that no, the box or wrapping is the place to learn and discover. And that’s OK, too. Christmas is a wonderful time for families, one in which parents have the opportunity to give their children the gift of learning through play. Wishing you a safe and happy holiday.

Ruth Roberts is the co-owner of Cogs Toys and Games based in Dublin.