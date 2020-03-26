This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: This current crisis is calling for the emergence of a bolder, braver and kinder humanity

Ruairí McKiernan says yes, this is a scary time, but our social structure hasn’t been working for everyone, and we may have an opportunity to change.

By Ruairí McKiernan Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,462 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5057273
Ruairí McKiernan Social innovator and campaigner

IT’S NOT EASY being hopeful hope when it seems like the world is falling apart around you. Right now, so many of us are losing jobs and businesses, anxious about the health of our loved ones, cancelling events and projects we’ve worked hard to create.

We’re contending with home-schooling and missing our families, and having to turn ourselves into multitasking household heroes. There’s the loss of real connection: eye contact, hugs, chats, social outlets, the craic and the banter. It’s all about staying apart now, a reminder of how much we do actually need each other. 

It’s an incredible moment. One of pain, stress and strain for so many, as well as great courage and commitment, of people rising to the challenge. There are the heroic healthcare workers, those keeping our food, fuel and medical supplies flowing, the parents giving their all, and neighbourhood volunteers birthing a modern meitheal of social solidarity. Then there are the moments of quiet, the stillness, and a much-needed pause for some.

Gratitude

In the midst of all of this, I find myself experiencing a renewed sense of gratitude for our farmers and food producers, shop staff, cleaners, drivers and delivery teams. So too the postal staff, undertakers, midwives, lab workers and so many other roles that make up a vital chain of support and survival.   

I’ve been thinking too about those for whom upheaval is their everyday reality. The people of Gaza, those fleeing bombing in Syria and Yemen, the poor, the sick, the homeless, and those in refugee camps and shelters praying for better days.

Love over fear

The phrase we’re all in this together is becoming a battle cry in this new age of uncertainty. Collapsing ecosystems and mass extinctions, fires in Australia and in the Amazon, polluted skies and oceans – the climate emergency poses as big a threat as any virus.  

The ecological crisis, as with Covid-19, demands an urgent and unified response. It requires a global consciousness with local roots that can reveal the strength of an interconnectedness that goes beyond age, gender, sexuality, skin colour, ability, nationality, or our political and spiritual beliefs. We really are all in this together, or at least we need to be.

There will always be those who seek to separate us – sowing division in an age-old dance of divide and conquer to profit and exploit. We should be mindful of power grabs in times like this, including calls for fire sales, bail-outs and the suspension of democracy. So too with cynicism, the mindset that can kill our dreams before they are born.

We may be at the threshold of something much bigger than all of this – a once in a lifetime opportunity to reflect, recalibrate, and reboot. Our last chance to reset the operating system. An awakening to something new, or perhaps a return to something real and ancient. Perhaps this moment is an invitation to break the stranglehold of the day to day drudgery that was killing us slowly with busyness, stress, and the loneliness of those for whom social isolation has been the norm.

The heartbreaking devastation being inflicted by Covid-19 is opening up a doorway. An unexpected chink in the armour has appeared. An invitation through the chaos that is calling for a bolder, braver and kinder humanity to emerge. A choice of love versus fear.

There is no ‘going back to normal’ and nor should there be. Normal has been a place where we were hurtling towards an ecological cliff. Normal has been a place where many of us can’t afford a secure home, where others sleep on the street, in hostels, and over-crowded Direct Provision centres. Normal has been hours spent in a soul-crushing commute, the exorbitant cost of childcare, and jobs that are underpaid and undervalued during what has been a boom time for billionaires and corporations.  

Related Reads

25.03.20 Homeschooling: Two experienced practitioners and two 'struggling to adjust' parents give their advice
21.03.20 Opinion: If you're anxious and overwhelmed, you're not alone. Online counselling can help with Covid-19 stress
16.03.20 'We're all in this together': How to look after your wellbeing and those around you during the coronavirus outbreak

A new normal

Normal has been a world of spin, cover-ups and continual promises that someday we’ll have proper public transport, housing, healthcare, and environmental protections. Normal has been a land where too many were falling into depression, despair and a sense that there was no alternative and, no hope.

The current flourishing of kindness, empathy, community and compassionate action is an expression of what was always there – the innate strength of humanity that inspired our ancestors to work together through tough times.

At a time when the world was already at a critical crossroads, this collective spirit can become our new normal. It’s a sentiment that can be easily dismissed as naïve and utopian yet let’s look to the past.

The history of Ireland – and the world – is one in which hope was so often born out of incredible darkness. In a world falling apart, a new one can come together. This can be a moment to be seized, a call to all, an opportunity to forge hope in the fire of this great unknown.

Ruairí McKiernan is the author of Hitching for Hope – a Journey into the Heart and Soul of Ireland. He is also the European Director of Narrative 4 and host of the Love and Courage podcast. Tune in to the live stream of his book launch and community conversation tonight, Thursday 26 March at 8pm GMT.  Guests include Lynn Ruane, Frances Black, and violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire. See Facebook.com/hopehitching and www.hitchingforhope.com | Twitter @ruairimckiernan 

voices logo

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruairí McKiernan  / Social innovator and campaigner
@ruairimckiernan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie