Opinion: Entrepreneurs with a disability need support to compete - and it's just not there

LACK OF SUPPORT is forcing me to wind down my business as a self-employed photographer.

After a stroke caused by an undiagnosed heart condition when I was 33 left me unable to read or write, affected my speech and weakened the right side of my body, I set up a rehabilitative photography business with help from Headway Ireland.

I got back my self worth. It wasn’t about the money at all as I didn’t make any money at the start.

My disability allowance was changed to partial capacity benefit which reduced it by €50 a week. I decided to take the hit in order to improve my health, thinking maybe when my business develops, I can make money.

It took a lot of hard work but I built up my brand and in 2018 I was voted ‘Wedding Photographer of the Year’ by a national wedding magazine.

Source: Eddie Hennessy

As a disabled entrepreneur, I am expected to compete with non-disabled competitors but it is not a level playing field.

If the paralympians competed with non-disabled people, they wouldn’t have a chance. But in the business world, we are supposed to compete with non-disabled people.

After a year of working, I realised my company would not be viable without support. This was not down to lack of demand for my work. It was because my costs were 30% higher than other photographers as I had to hire someone to help me with things that my disability wouldn’t let me do.

I never looked for support before my stroke but in order to keep my business, I need a personal assistant to help me with admin, drive me to weddings and carry my gear.

Over the past few years, I had numerous meetings with social welfare as well as the Local Enterprise Office, and contact with departments and Ministers. All with little success.

I feel ignored. I want to work and contribute to society but lack of support rather than my disability is preventing me from doing that.

It’s different for self-employed disabled business owners. If I was working for another photographer, the Government would help to pay my wages and training.

Over 52,000 people with disabilities were self-employed in Ireland, according to the 2016 census. This is just over 8% of people in Ireland who stated they had a disability.

I contributed to a report on entrepreneurship for people with disabilities by TU Dublin which was published earlier this year. In this report it found that there was a misalignment in current policy using the example that the National Disability Inclusion Strategy mentions employment 34 times but does not mention self-employment.

It also notes that people with disabilities face additional and distinctive challenges when becoming self-employed compared to non-disabled people.

Source: Eddie Hennessy

Last month, in response to a Sinn Féin parliamentary question where my lack of support was highlighted, Employment Affairs and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said “there does not seem to be a proper number of supports for people who have a disability and are entrepreneurs”.

In a follow-up written response, Doherty’s department said “the provision of personal assistant services for persons with disabilities is a matter which comes under the Health Service Executive (HSE)”.

Before the pandemic, the Government made a €20 million cut to disability services in the 2020 HSE Service Plan. With the pressure of Covid-19, I am not hopeful that my situation will improve any time soon.

I do not want my disability to hold me back but current strategy is preventing me from reaching my full potential.

I have weddings booked for the next two years and will slowly wind down at that stage. If the Government doesn’t provide me with relevant support, I can’t see a future for my business.

Eddie Hennessy is an award-winning wedding photographer based in County Cork.

With the lowest rate of employment for people with disabilities in the EU, Ireland does not have a good track record in this area. Now with the added economic stresses of Covid-19, many campaigners are worried that the situation will only get worse.

