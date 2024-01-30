Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
VOICES

Brian Rowan Donaldson finally came through, but the real work starts now

The former BBC correspondent says there will be relief now that the DUP has reached a deal.
2
922
Updated 51 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago

FOR A WHILE now, I have been calling it ‘Donaldson’s Trimble Moment’ — not to suggest anything as heavy as the weights carried by the late Ulster Unionist leader on Good Friday 1998, but for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson this was the biggest test of his political leadership.

Would he, could he, return the DUP to the Stormont Executive in the face of significant opposition from both inside and outside his party?

The answer is yes – delivered in words he spoke after midnight and after a detailed briefing to the party’s Executive, outlining his negotiations with the UK Government.

Soon, all of the plays of the past two years will be overtaken by something else, as Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin steps into the position of First Minister, in an office of equals, but in a place where titles always matter.

First Minister sounds better than deputy First Minister, the position the DUP is now relegated to in the changing politics of the North and after the results of the May 2022 Assembly Election.

How will unionism cope with all of that?

The past two years have been about post-Brexit trading arrangements, about the so-called Irish Sea border, about Northern Ireland’s status within the Union — about things that created something of a ‘constitutional crisis’.

It was a tough lesson that politics is not just about what you want (Brexit), but what comes with it — the Protocol, the Windsor Framework, the sea border and the convulsion that has been this latest long standoff at Stormont.

Legislation

We wait now for the UK Government to publish legislation to see how many of the DUP’s seven tests have been met; and to hear not just Donaldson’s assessment of that, but what others have to say.

Tests in negotiations become hooks, and how to get off them has been the challenge of this negotiation.

On Monday, with things moving within our politics, the Northern Ireland Office finally briefed the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie on the proposed legislation.

The building anger in his voice in recent weeks must have finally pierced the walls of the NIO.

And it will be interesting now to hear his assessment of that legislation, and how generous, or otherwise he is, to the DUP when giving his verdict on how it compares with the seven tests.

Better place

Recently, inside this negotiation, there has been a sense of things being in a better place; of there being a chance of getting a deal over the line.

That Donaldson was close to a decision, and in turn, the UK Government had set a new, and short deadline, of 8 February.

It is something I spoke about on the Explainer Podcast last week.

The deal that we now wait to see being sequenced and implemented is not just about what will change in relation to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, but includes a significant financial package of £3 billion-plus put on the table by the UK Government, but conditional on the Northern Ireland Executive being restored.

It is for public sector pay, to address an overspend and to help transform public services; there will be new tiles on the fiscal floor.

Beginning again

It is yet another new start for this place.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been the UK Government’s face and voice in this negotiation, but in the background former Secretary of State Julian Smith, who with then Tánaiste Simon Coveney managed the last rescue mission in 2020, has again been a significant player.

Read Next
Related Reads
Brian Rowan: 'The politics of this place is a story of power cuts rather than power sharing'
Brian Rowan: Does it really matter if Stormont returns when it has failed over and over?
Brian Rowan: Northern Ireland cannot continue with pantomime politics and a pretend parliament

There was a small protest outside that DUP Executive meeting last night, and a running commentary on social media.

Donaldson ignored that. Held his ground.

And has manoeuvred his party back in the direction of Stormont.

There are bigger challenges to come.

A deal to restore the Northern Ireland Executive is a low bar.

How to finally achieve a politics that works, how to take the drama out of Stormont, is the bigger task; the hard work yet to be done.

In the 25 years since Good Friday, our politics has struggled in the peace.

We now need a wide ranging review that asks the question: Why?

Stormont for the sake of Stormont is not worth having.

Brian Rowan is a journalist and author. He is a former BBC correspondent in Belfast. Brian is the author of several books on Northern Ireland’s peace process. His new book, “Political Purgatory – The Battle to Save Stormont and the Play for a New Ireland” is out now at Merrion Press.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Brian Rowan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     