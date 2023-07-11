Opinion There are helpful ways to navigate the pressure surrounding the 'perfect summer body'

SUMMER IS OFTEN a very lively time. Exams are over, festivals and travel are on the horizon and longer days offer more opportunities for outdoor activities.

Time spent socialising and unwinding from a busy schedule can harness a sense of enjoyment and relaxation – yet for many, this time of year also carries distinct challenges.

Particular body ‘ideals’ and beauty standards are widespread in social media content, mainstream media and advertising at this time of year. These ‘ideals’ are often unrealistic and unattainable and follow a very narrow illusion of ‘perfection’. Excessive exposure to this type of content can lead to self-doubt, self-consciousness, and body image concerns.

Body image describes how a person thinks and feels about their own body and appearance. It is strongly linked to overall well-being and can affect the way a person treats their body. Persistent concerns in relation to body image may hold a person back from engaging fully with aspects of their life. If you feel that body image concerns are holding you back this summer, the following tips may help you to cultivate a more positive body image and support you in experiencing all the summer has to offer.

Advertisement

One of the first steps in improving body image involves recognising and challenging unrealistic body ideals. Content is often orchestrated or edited to look the way that it does and does not reflect the diversity of the human form. In fact, there is a huge discrepancy between what we see in the media and real-life body shapes.

Be mindful of the media you consume – if you find yourself exposed to a lot of content promoting a specific body ideal and it is cultivating a sense of comparison or impacting your mental health, it might be time to moderate your exposure to that type of content.

Unfollow or mute content that makes you feel you need to change something about yourself or makes you feel less happy with who you are. Instead, seek out media and social circles that celebrate various representations of beauty and body diversity and support your well-being. This can help to counteract negative societal messages and provide a safe space for open discussions about body image.

Body functionality encompasses everything that the body can do across diverse domains including bodily senses and creative endeavours. It is a valuable construct in the development of positive body image and well-being.

By redirecting your attention away from a preoccupation with appearance and towards how it feels to be in your body – it allows space to acknowledge and appreciate what your body will enable you to do and experience. Think about what summer activities bring you joy – and do more of that!

Wearing clothes that make you feel comfortable and confident can have a real impact on how you feel. Remember, the clothing should fit our body, not the other way around. Try embracing colours and styles that you like, and what feels good to you, rather than adhering to narrow beauty standards and inconsistent sizing.

Perceived social pressures and a sense of comparison at this time of year can lead to harsh self-talk and an overactive internal critic. Our internal chatter can have a huge impact on how we feel and yet we tend not to offer ourselves the supportive voice we might offer a friend.

Be mindful of how you are speaking to yourself. Try to turn up the volume on your internal self-compassionate voice and remind yourself of the qualities you admire in friends and family – these are likely similar to the qualities that others value in you. Body image is only one part of who you are and your worth is not determined by your appearance.

Try to turn up the volume on your internal self-compassionate voice and remind yourself of the qualities you admire in friends and family – these are likely similar to the qualities that others value in you. Body image is only one part of who you are and your worth is not determined by your appearance. Remember: Having a healthy body image isn’t about loving how you look all the time or feeling completely happy with every part of your body. A healthy body image means accepting how you look most of the time and ensuring negative thoughts about your body aren’t holding you back from engaging fully with other aspects of your life – Dr Fiona Flynn (Youth Development Manager, Bodywhys).

A more positive relationship with your body is possible this summer. If negative body image is significantly affecting your mental health and preventing you from engaging in your life in the way that you would like to, it is essential to seek professional support.

Research indicates that negative body image can be linked to the development of eating disorders and other mental health issues including depression and anxiety. Please know our support services are available to you and offer a safe and non-judgmental space to talk things through. You do not need a diagnosis to avail of this support.

Ellen Jennings is the Communications Officer at Bodywhys – The Eating Disorders Association of Ireland.

Read Next Related Reads Physios: Incontinence, piles and painful sex - issues new mothers face that no one talks about Aoife Barry: 'I can't believe I fell for the idea that to age is to diminish' Opinion: The consumer-driven concept of self-love has little to do with real self-respect

Bodywhys support services:

For more information see:

Our dedicated body image site: www.bodywhysbodyimage.ie

The Bodywhys podcast

@bodywhys on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook