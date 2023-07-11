Opinion There are helpful ways to navigate the pressure surrounding the 'perfect summer body'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SUMMER IS OFTEN a very lively time. Exams are over, festivals and travel are on the horizon and longer days offer more opportunities for outdoor activities.
Time spent socialising and unwinding from a busy schedule can harness a sense of enjoyment and relaxation – yet for many, this time of year also carries distinct challenges.
Particular body ‘ideals’ and beauty standards are widespread in social media content, mainstream media and advertising at this time of year. These ‘ideals’ are often unrealistic and unattainable and follow a very narrow illusion of ‘perfection’. Excessive exposure to this type of content can lead to self-doubt, self-consciousness, and body image concerns.
Body image describes how a person thinks and feels about their own body and appearance. It is strongly linked to overall well-being and can affect the way a person treats their body. Persistent concerns in relation to body image may hold a person back from engaging fully with aspects of their life. If you feel that body image concerns are holding you back this summer, the following tips may help you to cultivate a more positive body image and support you in experiencing all the summer has to offer.
One of the first steps in improving body image involves recognising and challenging unrealistic body ideals. Content is often orchestrated or edited to look the way that it does and does not reflect the diversity of the human form. In fact, there is a huge discrepancy between what we see in the media and real-life body shapes.
Body functionality encompasses everything that the body can do across diverse domains including bodily senses and creative endeavours. It is a valuable construct in the development of positive body image and well-being.
Perceived social pressures and a sense of comparison at this time of year can lead to harsh self-talk and an overactive internal critic. Our internal chatter can have a huge impact on how we feel and yet we tend not to offer ourselves the supportive voice we might offer a friend.
A more positive relationship with your body is possible this summer. If negative body image is significantly affecting your mental health and preventing you from engaging in your life in the way that you would like to, it is essential to seek professional support.
Research indicates that negative body image can be linked to the development of eating disorders and other mental health issues including depression and anxiety. Please know our support services are available to you and offer a safe and non-judgmental space to talk things through. You do not need a diagnosis to avail of this support.
Ellen Jennings is the Communications Officer at Bodywhys – The Eating Disorders Association of Ireland.
Bodywhys support services:
For more information see:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site