How I Spend My Money: A 23-year-old clerical officer on €23,000 who lives in Louth

Last time, a 29-year-old data analyst from Waterford detailed his spending in a week. This week, we hear from a 23-year-old clerical officer from Louth earning €23,352, having left a better-paid job she wasn’t happy in, in order to take up this role.

Last year I graduated from college with a degree in English and History. I worked in retail for 4 years while doing my degree. Earlier this year I left a well paid, but mind-numbingly boring job for a less well-paid job with the HSE. I love my job but just wish the pay was higher. However, I know that in the long run, the pay will increase.

I pay my car insurance and tax in one go in April. This generally comes from my personal savings and this year cost €1,300 and €200. Saving is something I’ve always been good at, but since I’ve taken out a car loan, and spent a good portion of my savings on it, I feel like I struggle to make it from one pay packet to another – I worry a lot about money. On expensive weeks my rainy day fund takes the hit as it is the only payment not set up as a standing order to my savings account.

Occupation: Clerical Officer

Age: 23

Location: Louth

Salary: €23,352

Monthly pay (net): €1,578

Monthly expenses

Rent: €200

Transport (Petrol): €60

Phone bill: €5. I have a prepay phone and only spend €5 on data a month. I use wifi most of the time.

Health insurance: I don’t have health insurance. At the minute it’s just not something I can afford.

Groceries: €60 (I use the basics in my house and then buy whatever I specifically need).

Gym membership: €39

Subscriptions: Spotify Premium Student €5

Car loan: €210

Savings: €100 to a personal savings account, €200 to joint savings account with my boyfriend, €50 to rainy day fund.

Total overheads: €929

***

Monday

7am I get up to get breakfast and walk to work.

7.45am I’m in and ready to start my day.

12 noon: I’m covering an area that isn’t mine and it’s very busy so I have lunch at my desk.

4pm I walk home from work. I get a cup of tea and visit my granny on my way to the gym.

7pm After the gym I’m treated to a takeaway as it’s my birthday (counterproductive I know).

10.30pm I relax for a bit before heading to bed.

Today’s total: €0

Tuesday

7am Same as Monday; up, breakfast and walk to work. I love the walk to work but I have to admit it, it’s not as enjoyable on the dark mornings!

1pm Lunchtime. I have leftover lasagne that I made on Sunday. The hospital has a well-subsidised canteen but I prefer to bring my own and save the €10 or €15 that I’d end up spending in it.

4pm I finish work early today as I’m going to a concert tonight. One of the great benefits of my job is flexible working hours. I can start any time before 10, but I usually come in early to get home early.

4:30pm I get the bus to Dublin – this costs me €15 for a return ticket

5:30pm We go and get something to eat. My share costs €20. I bought the concert tickets last March so the money spent on them is a distant memory.

8pm I buy me and my brother a bottle of Coke each for €6.50 in total.

11pm We get the bus home and I’m home by 12:30am.

Today’s total: €41.50

Wednesday

9.30am I have a bit of a lie-in as I’m off work today as I have a good few days holidays left to take.

10.30am I meet my friend for breakfast, €12

1pm I do some Christmas shopping. I buy a Chromecast as a family present (€39), a present for my boyfriend’s family (€13) and some storage boxes for my room (€5).

4pm I pick up some things for dinner (€4.50). I head home and make dinner.

7pm I’m really not feeling well today so I skip the gym and head to bed.

Today’s total: €73.50

Thursday

7am Up, breakfast and out to work.

8am It’s payday so I stop by the ATM on my way to work to withdraw the money for my essential planned expenses e.g. rent. I do this straight away every time I get paid so I don’t feel like I’m missing the money.

5pm I head to the gym. I haven’t gone as much as I usually do this week.

7pm I skip dinner as I’m still not feeling great and I do some late-night Christmas shopping with my boyfriend but don’t buy anything.

Today’s total: €0

Friday

7am I’m up and in to work by 8:10. The dark mornings are getting depressing at this stage.

4.30pm I head home from work, and surprise, surprise it’s pitch black outside, again!

6pm I head out with my friends for our Christmas/my birthday night out. We have food first which costs me €12.50 including a bottle of beer.

2am I’m home and calculate that I’ve spent €20 on drinks over the evening. I enjoy going out but usually only have 3 or 4 drinks as I hate wasting my days off hungover and I see it as money down the drain. I don’t need a drink to have a good time anyway so it doesn’t really affect me.

Today’s total: €32.50

Saturday

9.30am I’m up to get some breakfast and head down to the gym.

11am I get home and head downtown with my mam to finish some Christmas shopping. I spend €44 on gifts for my mam and sister. I spend the rest of the day chilling out.

7pm I make dinner with the food we have in the house and then head out with my sister and her friend.

3am I’m home and have spent €30 on drinks this evening.

Today’s total: €74

Sunday

10am I get up and get breakfast. I head to my boyfriend’s house where we’ll watch the football before heading into town to hopefully finish our Christmas shopping.

4pm I pick up the last present for my dad €22 and some ingredients to make a spaghetti bolognese later (€6.40).

6pm I make dinner and we relax for the evening.

10pm Off to bed delighted that I only have a day and a half left at work before I’m off for Christmas!

Today’s total: €28.40

Weekly subtotal: €249.90

What I’ve learned:

This obviously wasn’t a typical week with getting Christmas presents and being out so much, but every week something different crops up so there is never a typical week! €160 is approx what I have in disposable income to spend each week when necessary expenses are taken out, so obviously, after this week, the rest of the weeks will have to be tighter.

I hope when I have my car loan paid off this time next year that I will have more disposable income. I am also due for an increment next March of approx €1,400, so I hope that will take some of the pressure off.