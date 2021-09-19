Money Diaries: A researcher on €49K living with her husband in their new house in Dublin

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

I am 31, living in Dublin with my husband. I work as a researcher in the public sector and have been working from home since the first lockdown in March 2020. We bought our house just before Covid hit at the start of 2020, after previously renting in the city for a few years.

I honestly don’t know how I would have survived lockdown in shared accommodation and I know how lucky I am to have a dedicated space to work from at home. I’ve gotten used to working from home now and there’s definitely advantages (folding clothes during meetings anyone?), but I miss the company and having people to talk to during the day.

I’m very on top of things when it comes to money and am 100% a saver! We saved just over €50K in two years which we used as the deposit for our house. My husband and I are on similar wages but we were both earning just over half of our current salaries at that time, and I’m really proud of what we achieved, effectively living off one salary and saving the other. We were in an unusual but very lucky position that the rent we were paying was quite reasonable so we were able to do this, but it still took commitment.

After buying the house, we took a break from regular saving and instead, just put money towards decorating/furnishing the house, but we’ve started saving again now, putting €1,000 per month each into savings which we are planning on investing or putting off our mortgage down the line.

I also recently got a promotion and since then have been saving the increase in salary (approx €400 per month) which will be a nice cushion when I’m on maternity leave. I like to think I’ve a good handle on my finances, but I’m interested to see if I learn anything from this – and to read the comments!

Occupation: Researcher (Public Sector)

Age: 31

Location: Dublin

Salary: €49,800

Monthly pay (net): €2,930 (after 5% pension contribution)

Monthly expenses

Transport: None since working from home. Pre-covid €150 for train/Luas.

Mortgage: €600 (€1,200 total)

Household bills: TV/Internet €69, mortgage protection €35. Husband pays the gas/electricity, usually about €100.

Phone bill: €15

Health insurance: Don’t have any

Groceries: About €180 on average (€360 total)

Subscriptions: We must be the last people without Netflix! We have Spotify Duo which my husband pays for (€12.99)

Joint savings: €1,000 (€2,000)

Personal savings: €550

***

Monday

8.00 am: My alarm goes off and I’m awake. I’m definitely not a morning person so I hit snooze and stay in bed for another half hour. Then up, shower and dress and I’m downstairs at my desk just after 9. I’m not much of a breakfast person so I just get a cup of tea to see me through the morning. This is pretty much the same every day so I’ll spare you from repeating it!

11.00 am: Not a bad morning so far, I’ve a busy week ahead but I prefer to have too much work than too little – it keeps me motivated! I stop to make some porridge and eat at my desk.

1.00 pm: I try to get out for a walk most lunchtimes (I know, I’m a Covid cliché) but it really does help my mood and otherwise, I’d spend lunch on my phone or watching TV. I do 30 minutes around a local park then make a quick sandwich which I eat back at my desk.

5.30 pm: I’ve finished work and think about what to make for dinner. My husband has to work late so I relax on the couch for a while before starting on dinner, which is a paella-style chicken and chorizo dish.

7.00 pm: Husband is home so we eat dinner and watch some TV for the evening.

10.30 pm: We head to bed.

Today’s total: €0.00

Tuesday

11.30 am: I didn’t sleep well last night (it’s hard getting used to sleeping with a bump!!) and am finding it hard to concentrate this morning. I get some toast and cereal and sit in the garden for 10 minutes to eat before heading back to my desk.

1.30 pm: Meeting ran over so am late taking lunch and just manage a short 20 minute walk before I’m back to my desk for another meeting at 2pm.

5.30 pm: I’m finally finished work! Today felt very long and I’ve got a headache now too so I relax on the couch while my husband makes dinner.

9.00 pm: We had cottage pie for dinner and then headed out for a walk. I have a shower and head into bed early to read a bit. I’m currently reading The Midnight Library but I’m honestly not really enjoying it so I only read two chapters before giving up and going to sleep.

Today’s total: €0.00

Wednesday

10.30 am: A good morning so far, I grab some toast and tea in between meetings.

1.00 pm: Go for my walk and then heat up leftovers from dinner for quick lunch. Back to my desk for 2 pm.

7.30 pm Have finished work, made chicken stir-fry for dinner and been out for a nice walk. My sister’s birthday is this weekend. We don’t usually do presents but she lives in the UK and I haven’t seen her in nearly two years, so I decide to buy something for her. I order some beauty products online for her. (€25.00) I really miss her and hope I can visit her, or she can come home soon.

8.30 pm: Watch some TV before heading to bed around 11 pm.

Today’s total: €25.00

Thursday

12.00 pm: Busy morning with meetings so am only eating now. I grab a late breakfast (or early lunch!) of porridge and eat at my desk.

1.00 pm: Head out for my walk and call my mom for a chat. She lives close by so am lucky that I still got to see her (socially distanced) throughout lockdown.

2.00 pm: Back at my desk with soup and a sandwich.

6.00 pm: Have just finished work and starting on making dinner (chicken with salad). I’m meeting a friend later at a nearby shopping centre for a catch-up and a browse.

10.00 pm: Am home from the shops. I bought some clothes from Penneys and some nice household bits from Dunnes. (€84.00) The shops were quite busy and there was a good buzz around. It was nice to catch up with my friend and feel like things are getting back to normal.

Today’s total: €84.00

Friday

11.00 am: No meetings at all today, which is a rarity, but great as I’m getting lots done. Make my porridge and eat at my desk.

12.30 pm: Decide to take an earlier lunch today and got a good walk in. Have a salad for lunch and then back to work.

5.00 pm: Finished work and decide to give my mother-in-law a call. She hasn’t been well recently so wanted to check in and chat for a while.

7.00 pm: Husband is home and we decide to get a takeaway (as we do most Friday’s) and order a pizza, which I pay for. (€29.50)

8.30 pm: It’s a nice evening, so we head out for a walk and then chill out for the evening watching TV before heading to bed.

Today’s total: €29.50

Saturday

10.30am: Saturday means a lie-in and something nice for breakfast! Husband brings me tea in bed and then makes a nice fry.

2.00pm: We’ve had a lazy morning so far but decide to head to our local pub for some lunch. Even though the weather isn’t great, we decide to walk so my husband can have a pint (or two) – we do have a car but I don’t drive. Lunch comes to €52.00 for which my husband pays.

7.00pm: We had a nice afternoon and a really lovely lunch, but I’m tired now (pregnancy really makes you want to nap) so I head to bed for an hour.

8.00pm: We’re both still pretty full from lunch so husband just makes some ham and cheese toasted sandwiches and we relax for the evening watching TV.

10.00pm: I head up to bed and decide to give The Midnight Library another go. I’ve not much left and I hate not finishing a book once I’ve started, so read a few chapters until I get too tired.

Today’s total: €0.00

Sunday

10.30am: Another lie-in. Husband goes to the shop to get fresh croissants for breakfast. Sunday is usually a day for household chores so I put a wash on and do some tidying while my husband hoovers.

2.00pm: We go to Dunnes and do our weekly shop (€74.00). We get a cooked chicken which we make nice rolls with for lunch. It’s nice to have all or jobs out of the way now so we can relax for the rest of the day.

3.00pm: The weather is nice so we walk to my mom’s house and spend the afternoon in the garden with her chatting.

7.00pm: Home again and I’m making baked potatoes for dinner with lots of cheese and coleslaw – yum! I read for a bit while husband is getting some things ready for work next week and then – you guessed it – couch and TV for the evening before heading to bed about 10.30 pm.

Today’s total: €74.00

Weekly subtotal: €212.50

***

What I learned –