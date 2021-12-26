Money Diaries: A 34-year-old project manager on €75K living and working in Dublin

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Last time around, we heard from a healthcare manager on €47K living in the west of the country. This week, a 34-year-old project manager on €75K living in Dublin.

I’m a 34-year-old woman working as a development project manager. A year ago, I bought my first house in Dublin and after a number of years living with my parents to save up for a deposit, the novelty of having my own place still hasn’t worn off.

I’m aware of how lucky I am that I was able to live at home while saving for the house and that I was able to buy just before prices started getting really crazy. I’m also grateful to my parents who were able to give me a loan to carry out some necessary upgrades to the house.

My main goal at the moment is to pay them back as quickly as possible. I’m currently paying them between €1,000 and €1,500 per month depending on the month. To help with this, I have been renting out the two spare rooms in my house as it’s tax free.

I’ve always been a saver but buying the house wiped out my savings entirely and it worries me not to have that financial cushion anymore. As such, I’ve been trying to save €1,000 per month but inevitably, things crop up with the house and I need to dip into the savings account, so it’s a slow process in building them back up.

I mostly work from my office in the city centre but have the option to work from home too and I travel to sites around the country roughly once per month. As I switched jobs recently, I need to wait six months before I can join the company pension scheme so I’m not currently paying into a pension.

In my spare time I like to meet friends and family. I used to have such a good routine of going to the gym but I’ve gotten lazy lately so I’m trying to build that back up.

Occupation: Project manager

Age: 34

Location: Dublin

Salary: €75,000

Monthly pay (net): €4,092

Rental Income: €1,100

Monthly expenses

Transport: €70

Mortgage: €887 + €18 (mortgage protection)

Household bills: €200

Loan: €1,500

Savings: €1,000

Phone bill: €30

Health insurance: Paid for by work

Groceries: €250

Subscriptions: Spotify €13.99, Netflix €7.99, Amazon Prime €11.49, DCU Education Fund €15

Home insurance, car insurance, car tax, property tax and gym membership are all paid annually.

***

Monday

8.00 am: Alarm goes off and I drag myself out of bed. I’m working from home today as I’m sick with either a cold or Covid – currently waiting on PCR results to tell me which it is. I make some porridge and coffee and I’m at the desk for 9am.

11.oo am: After a morning of answering emails and working on a few items, it’s coffee and panadol time – I’m really not feeling the best. My Mam rings to see if I need anything in the shops and I ask her to get me milk, bread and some Lemsips.

1.00 pm: Lunch time – I certainly haven’t lost my appetite! I make a bagel, scrambled egg and rashers. The phone buzzes with a text at 1.15 pm – it’s the HSE and thankfully, it’s not Covid!

2.00 pm: I’ve one online meeting today and it’s a quick one and is done by 2:30. I remember that I need to buy make-up and decide to order from Boots online. I can never just buy one thing though, so I end up getting a new lipstick and nail polish too – I don’t know where I think I’m going! (€84)

5.30 pm: I finish up at work for the day, grab the car keys and drive over to the parents’ house to pick up the few messages off my Mam. I don’t go inside though as I don’t want anyone to catch my cold. I try to pay her but she says no – she’s very good like that.

7.00 pm: My appetite has disappeared so I have some toast and a Lemsip and watch a movie on Netflix.

10.00 pm: Movie finishes and I head up to bed.

Today’s total: €84.00

Tuesday

8.00 am: I reluctantly drag myself out of the bed. I will work from home again today as I’m still feeling under the weather. It’s crazy how two years ago you would have been expected to be in the office with a cold or else you’d have to call in sick. I make some porridge and coffee for breakfast and get started at 8.45 am.

1.00 pm: I had meetings all morning so I never got a chance for a mid-morning break. I decide to stick on a wash (one benefit of working from home) and start making lunch. On the menu today is cheese and tomato on toast followed by an orange and a lemsip.

1.45 pm: After finishing my lunch, I quickly do a few bits around the house and head back to my desk in time for more meetings.

5.30 pm: I finish up for the day and start prepping dinner. Vegetarian chickpea curry tonight and I’m hoping the spice will clear up the last of this cold.

6.30 pm: Dinner is delicious, if I do say so myself.

7.30 pm: Kitchen is tidied and washing is put away so I settle in to watch a movie with a cup of tea and some biscuits. I swear my life is usually more exciting than this!

10.00 pm: I decide to have an early night, and if I’m feeling better, I will head to the office tomorrow as I’ve loads to do that I can’t do from home.

Today’s total: €0.00

Wednesday

6.45 am: The alarm goes off and I hit snooze a few times before finally getting up half an hour later. I’m not feeling 100% better but definitely a marked improvement, so I decide to head to the office. Beforehand, I have some porridge for breakfast again – it’s my favourite,

8.15 am: I’m out the door. I top up my Leap card by €20 and hop on a Dart.

8.45 am: I grab a takeaway coffee on my way to the office which costs €3 and I’m at my desk just before 9am. I know most people think buying takeaway coffee is a waste of money, but it’s my daily treat to myself when I go to the office and I thoroughly enjoy it. As an ex-smoker, I can confirm there are definitely worse things to waste your money on.

1.00 pm: Lunch time and I’ve brought last night’s leftover curry – it tastes even better reheated. I try to make an effort to bring lunch into the office at least a few days per week. I forgot my water bottle though, so I run around to the shop and grab a bottle of water, some milk for the office and a bar of chocolate. (€4.15)

6.30 pm: I get home from work and think about going to the gym. I’d usually do a spin class on a Wednesday but I decide I’m too tired and will just have dinner instead. I’m still pretty full from the leftover curry I had for lunch, so I opt for a tomato and cheese omelette. I have been making an effort to eat less meat so I am happy I managed two meat-free days in a row. I don’t think I could ever commit to full vegetarianism though.

8.00 pm: I tidy up around the house after dinner and head in for a quick shower.

8.30 pm: Hair is washed and dried, so I decide to get comfortable in bed with a book. I’m reading A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World and I’m hooked.

10.30 pm: After two hours of reading, I reluctantly put my book down and go to sleep.

Today’s total: €27.15

Thursday

6.45 am: The alarm goes off and this morning I only hit snooze once and I’m up five minutes later. Breakfast is porridge again – I am very predictable – and I’m out the door by 8 and onto a Dart.

8.30 am: I stop to grab my coffee (€3) and I’m in the office by 8.45 am. I’ve a meeting starting at 9am which will take up most of my morning.

11.00 am: I take a five minute coffee break and decide to book a yoga class for Sunday morning. It’s been way too long since I’ve been to one and I feel like I need a good stretch. I book the class online and it costs €16.

1.00 pm: I wasn’t organised enough to bring a lunch today so I pop out and get some chicken quesadillas, which cost €6. I think that’s pretty reasonable considering most sandwiches nowadays cost more.

7.00 pm: I have a work dinner with colleagues planned for this evening. I don’t see the point of going home just to head back to the city so I stay late in the office – it gives me time to catch up on a few items.

7.30 pm: I leave the office and walk up to the restaurant.

11.50 pm: Finally home after a long day. We had a nice meal and a few drinks, nothing too crazy, and it was all paid for by the company. I got a taxi home which cost €16.

12.15 am: I get into bed and set the alarm for the morning and groan internally when I see how little sleep I will be getting.

Today’s total: €41.00

Friday

6.45 am: I have a bad night’s sleep and when my alarm goes off in my grumpy attempt to hit snooze, I accidentally knock it off.

7.30 am: I wake up in a panic. No time to make porridge this morning, so I have a bowl of cereal and run out the door at 8.15 am to get the Dart.

8.45 am: I grab a takeaway coffee and a scone for later as I know I’m going to be hungry and it comes to €5.65. I make it in just before 9am.

1.00 pm: I’m heading to a friend’s house after work for dinner so I head out to the shops and pick up a chocolate cake for dessert (€7.50). I also grab a bacon and cream cheese bagel on my way back to the office (€5.95). I’m running on coffee and carbs today.

5.00 pm: I leave the office and head straight to my friends house.

7.00 pm: We have a lovely dinner of steak and chips followed by the chocolate cake I brought for dessert.

11.30 pm: A few glasses of wine later I’m falling asleep, so I grab a taxi and head home. (€19.80)

12.00am: In the door and straight to bed.

Today’s total: €38.90

Saturday

9.00 am: I have a doctors appointment at 9.40 am so I hop up and get dressed and walk down to the clinic.

10.00 am: The visit costs me €100 in total, but I will be able to claim half back from my health insurance so it will really only cost me €50 after that. I drop into the shops on my way home to get some food as the fridge is pretty empty and the total comes to €17.42.

10.30 am: I get home and make breakfast – you guessed it, porridge again! It’s delicious as always, and I clean up the kitchen afterwards.

2.00 pm: I pop out to pick up some things for the house. I head to Woodies first as I need a lightshade. I end up buying some Christmas decorations too and the total comes to €54.18. I then head over to Home Focus to look for curtains and I finally find some that I like for my bedroom. They cost me €79.

3.00 pm: When I finish shopping, I pop into my parents’ on the way home for a ‘’quick’’ visit and end up staying for dinner, which is salmon and salad.

7.00 pm: I get home and decide to take it easy. I look on Netflix but can’t find anything to watch so I finish my book instead – would highly recommend it!

10.30 pm: I head to bed.

Today’s total: €200.60

Sunday

8.00 am: I wake up but decide to stay in bed for a while because it’s warm and cosy.

9.45 am: I finally get up, get dressed and head to my yoga class.

11.45 am: Home from yoga and it was so good. I didn’t realise how much I have missed going. I book another class for the following week (€16). I decide to treat myself this morning to a breakfast of French toast with bacon and maple syrup. So good!

2.00 pm: I head into town to try and buy some Christmas presents. I love shopping, but I hate dealing with the Christmas crowds so I don’t last very long. I manage to get something for my Mam (€64) and a voucher for a friend (€50) before I get fed up and go home. The rest will need to be done online.

5.00 pm: I get home and decide I want steak for dinner, so I pop out to the shops to get that and a few other items. Total is €13.90.

7.00 pm: After a very nice dinner, I decide to prepare a lunch for work tomorrow so I make some ham and cheese sandwiches. I clean up the kitchen and then I have an hour long video call with a friend who lives abroad.

10.30 pm: I head to bed – ready for another week!

Today’s total: €143.90

Weekly subtotal: €535.55

***

What I learned –