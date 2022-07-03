Money Diaries: A 38-year-old customer care assistant on $65K living in Queensland

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Last time around, we heard from a laboratory aide on €28K living in the east of the country. This week, a customer care assistant living in Queensland on $65K.

I currently live in Queensland, Australia. I have been living in Australia for the last three years (Covid had a part to play in why I am still here). I have been saving hard since I first moved here with the intention of eventually coming home and paying off the remaining mortgage I have on my house.

My house has been rented out for the last few years and the rent covers the mortgage, the house insurance and the life insurance. I am currently sharing a two-bedroom apartment with a friend from England and her two dogs. I am not the typical backpacker that moves quite frequently from place to place. I am a bit of a home bird and would rather stay in one place longer than the typical few months’ stay. Even though I like to put money away each week, sometimes unintentional costs can arise.

In my free time, I like to explore the area as the town I live in is on the coast and only a few hours from Airlie Beach. I like to go for walks on the beach or go swimming in the local swimming park, which is free.

I have been working in my current job for the last four weeks in a bottle shop which is the Aussie lingo for off-license. I really enjoy this type of work as it is fast-paced at times and has a really good mix of customers. I am thinking of getting a second job as I went home in April and went on a few shopping sprees that have wiped me out a bit, so now is the time to bring the savings back up again.

Occupation: Customer care assistant

Age: 38

Location: Queensland, Australia

Salary: $65,000

Monthly pay (net): $3,800

Monthly expenses

Transport: $240

Rent: $680

Household bills: $20

Phone bill: $45

Health insurance: None

Groceries: $480

Subscriptions: Binge – $5, Amazon Prime – $10

Irish Expenses

Mortgage: €685

House insurance: €28.00

Life insurance: €32.00

***

Monday

5.00 am: I get up for work, have breakfast – my old faithful, creamy porridge with honey. After all, it is pretty cold here at the moment (it’s winter here in Australia). I eat it with my favourite drink, tea, and some fresh orange juice. I have a quick shower to wake me up and out the door, I go to work. I’m really lucky my work is just a five-minute walk so this saves my petrol expenses.

7.00 am: I grab a coffee from the local café beside the building I work in to help give me some energy as I have a big delivery to do by myself. ($5.54)

11.00 am: I have a 30 minute break halfway through my shift and eat leftover beef stir-fry from the night before.

3.00 pm: Finishing time – yippee!! I go shopping to buy new tea mugs as the one I have is extremely stained from overuse. ($10.00)

5.00 pm: I get home and the dogs are really hyper. I bring them to the beach for a good run and that tires them out a bit. They are really tired by the time we get back.

7.00 pm: I eat more of the leftover beef stir fry from yesterday. I’m so happy no cooking tonight.

8.00 pm: I decide to watch Celebrity Apprentice Australia. It’s the final tonight and it has been a brilliant series to watch.

9.30 pm: I decide to have an early night as I was up super early and am absolutely shattered.

Today’s total: $15.54

Tuesday

8.00 am: Today I have a day off from work. I am still very tired from yesterday’s early start though.

9.00 am: I get up and give the dogs their breakfast. Their owner works really late most evenings, so I will feed them in the morning when I get up for work.

10.00 am: I have my usual breakfast – porridge, tea x5 cups and a glass of fresh orange juice. I decide that I’m having a productive day today and not lazing around the house all day.

11.30 am: I clean my car on the outside and inside. It’s been a while since it got a good clean, so I’m delighted it is looking so much better.

1.00 pm: I have lunch – warm chicken salad. This is one of my favorite dishes. I could eat it every day and not be sick of it.

2.00 pm: Time to watch a bit of telly. I mostly like to watch horror films in my off time. I decide to watch Wolf Creek, an Australian horror film about a backpacker killer. I’m not sure why, but I absolutely love this film and could watch it over and over again.

4.00 pm: I get the weekly shopping with my housemate. We pay half of the bill each, and this pays for all household, health and beauty and grocery expenses for the week. ($91.00)

5.00 pm: I go to the local beach for a walk. Unfortunately, the tide is out but it is still a beautiful evening. 23 degrees and the sun is shining.

6.30 pm: Pay day – I get paid weekly which is so different to back home as I used to be paid monthly there. I transfer my rent out of my savings account into my rent account so I don’t spend it.

7.30 pm: I decide to get a takeaway as I’m having a lazy day and really can’t be bothered to cook. I love the choice of food I can order on Uber Eats. Sometimes it’s so much temptation, but I decide to order Hungry Jacks, the Australian version of Burger King. It costs $35.00, including the usual delivery fee, and taxes.

8.30 pm: I feed the dogs and play with them for a few minutes.

9.00 pm: I can’t keep my eyes open, so I go to bed. It’s always a good idea to try and have an early night the night before an early shift, as otherwise, I’ll be like the living dead in the morning!

Today’s total: $126.00

Wednesday

7.00 am: Wake up. The same as the other mornings, I have my breakfast, feed the dogs and start work at 8 am.

10.00 am: I go into the local supermarket called Coles to stock up on energy drinks to help give me a much-needed energy boost. ($13.50)

2.00 pm: Finished work for the day. I have to go to the library to print out some important work documents. I’ve been here a few hours as there is such a queue for the printer. ($5.60)

3.00 pm: I have to post important work documents via registered post, which costs $12.75.

5.00 pm: I go home and batch cook a spaghetti bolognese that will hopefully last for a few days, and eat it.

6.00 pm: My after pay for a leather jacket has just been taken out of my account ($40). In some ways, after pay is great as I don’t have to pay for a item up front. The cost is taken in four different weeks instead of one.

7.30 pm: Watched the films Taken and Taken 2. These films never get old for me! I eat some Irish chocolate that I had leftover from my trip back home and head to bed about 10 pm.

Today’s total: $71.85

Thursday

6.00 am: Get up, have my breakfast, play with the dogs and then feed them. It’s a busy morning. Drink my favourite three cups of tea before heading out the door.

7.00 am: Work starts with a massive delivery – eight pallets of alcohol in a small store. Well, at least I’ve gotten my steps up today.

10.00 am: Tea break time. Have another energy drink and my nice boss buys me a cold iced latte and a bar of chocolate – the best way to get more energy. Not too long more and finished work.

2.00 pm: Back to the library I go. I have recently got a second job starting tomorrow evening, a few evenings a week to boost my income as this town is not a cheap town to live in! I have to complete induction training and print out documents for this. ($1.20)

4.00 pm: Finally home. I have my usual cuppa and a bar of delicious Cadburys, and wash my work clothes as I need them for tomorrow. My phone bill is due today so I pay this via direct debit. ($45.00)

5.00 pm: Play with the dogs for a bit. They are so energetic, they could play for hours.

6.00 pm: Have my leftover spaghetti bolognese that I made yesterday for dinner and add garlic bread – just beautiful, if I do say so myself. Feed the dogs their dinner as well.

7.00 pm: Put one of my favourite films on: Erin Brockovich. What an inspiring lady! I have some delicious ginger nuts, which remind me so much of home, especially dunking the ginger nut into my cup of tea – yummy.

8.30 pm: Early night again. I need my energy tomorrow as I will be working two shifts, but at least I can have a rest in the morning as I am working the afternoon shift.

Today’s total: $46.20

Friday

10.00 am: Wake up and have a bit of a lie in as I am absolutely knackered. Have my breakfast, bring the dogs for a walk to the local beach.

12.00 pm: Go to the local supermarket with my housemate to buy rice and some rolls for lunch and end up spending way more on some lovely treats for later ($30). I have enough chocolate and crisps to last me a week.

1.00 pm: I have to do my weekly laundry as I haven’t done this all week. I’m so lucky that here in Australia, the clothes dry so fast.

2.00 pm: Get ready for work and grab a coffee on the way to my favourite Chai Latte. $6.50 for a medium one.

2.30 pm: Work starts. I really don’t like late starts but ah well, it’s part of the job, unfortunately. It’s a really busy day as the kids are on school holidays, so the mams and dads are stocking up on their alcohol.

4.00 pm: Stack some more shelves and keep serving customers, the main duties of my job. Sometimes it’s so busy but then other parts of the day it gets really quiet.

6.00 pm: I run into the Coles supermarket next door and purchase a four-pack of energy drinks on special ($6.50) to give me an extra boost.

7.30 pm: Finishing time! Get home and my housemate is making pizza and garlic pizza bread from the freezer. I’m so excited and can’t wait, my belly is rumbling.

8.15 pm: It was, as I predicted, very yummy.

9.00 pm: Have a quick shower, have a cup of tea and some ginger nut biscuits – my favourite. Speak with Mam and Dad back home, have a good chat about what’s going on in the locality. Dad always keeps me up to date on the town and how many shops have closed or are still open. It is always so important to speak with my family each week.

10.00 pm: Time to go to bed and have an early night.

Today’s total: $43.00

Saturday

8.00 am: Wake up early and decide to put Border Control Australia on the TV. I love this show! Have some breakfast, again bring the dogs to the beach for a quick walk.

9.00 am: I am sending my mate back home a birthday present. It’s really expensive sending mail back home. The present weighs 100kg and the cost is $65!

10.00 am: Give the bathroom a quick clean as it’s been a week since it’s been cleaned. Get ready for work afterwards.

11.00 am: Work starts. There are only ever two people working in the shop at most as it’s quite a small store. There is a long queue in the store as the State of Origin, which is like the Aussie version of GAA football, is on Sunday and it’s really massive here.

2.00 pm: Have a lunch break as my work colleague is finished shortly. I have a few Irish people in today. It’s always so nice to meet fellow Irish people halfway around the world.

4.00 pm: I order a latte from the kiosk next door, which is well needed. ($6.75)

5.00 pm: Try and stock the shelves as much as possible to ensure the store availability is good for tomorrow.

6.15 pm: Finished for the day. My work mate purchased tacos from the butcher, so I went halves ($10.50). They are so tasty and of course, I have a cup of tea with them.

8.00 pm: Have a quick shower and catch up with a friend from back home for two-and-a-half hours before my phone dies. It’s so nice to catch up with mates, especially when you are so far away from home.

11.00 pm: Finally bedtime and I’m excited to hit the hay.

Today’s total: $82.25

Sunday

8.00 am: Wake up and have breakfast. Unfortunately, it is raining out so I can’t bring the dogs to the beach.

9.00 am: Have a quick shower. Myself and my housemates decide to get our nails done as it is badly needed. As I work in retail stacking shelves, I decide to just get my toenails done ($45). The ladies massage your feet as well, so it is really relaxing.

11.00 am: We go for brunch to a Chinese/Malaysian restaurant where I order vegetable spring rolls and chicken curry with chips. It is absolutely beautiful and I am stuffed afterwards. ($45)

1.00 pm: Back home, I have a shower, vacuum the sitting room and watch some more Border Control while I get ready for work.

2.00 pm: Back at work again but just for a four hour shift today, which isn’t too bad.

3.00 pm: Busy again in the store. It’s so hard to stock and serve at the same time as my colleague has to go home. I ask my mate to drop in some energy drinks for me as I cannot leave the store ($6.50). The energy drinks are zero sugar as I’m not drinking sugary drinks and they taste good too.

5.00 pm: Still working. I don’t mind working weekends as the hourly rate for casual workers is much higher. Get another flat white from the kiosk ($5.50). Just a small one to boost me up a bit for this rush!

6.30 pm: Finished work for the day. Me and my housemate decide to get a takeaway and we are both in the mood for burgers, so it’s my turn to pay for this. We get a meal each – burger, chips and a drink ($75). It was delicious.

8.00 pm: I speak with a different mate from back home that I haven’t spoken to in ages. It’s so good to hear how she is doing. FaceTime is so great. Even though I’m not there, I get to see her and her kids. Just lovely.

9.30 pm: Watch the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent. I love this show and I’m so happy I can still watch it over here.

11.00 pm: Go to bed as I am up at 5 am in the morning for work, love these early mornings and will finish early

Today’s total: $177.00

Weekly subtotal: $561.84

***

What I learned –