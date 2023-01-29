Money Diaries A business operations manager on €45K living in Cork

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week. If you’re interested send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a health and social care worker on €63K living in the east of the country. This week, a business operations manager on €45K living in Cork.

I am 35 years old, single and I’m living in Cork. I bought my house a year ago, thankfully just before house prices started to increase, as I would not have been able to get a mortgage if I were to be buying one in the current climate! I don’t know how people manage to pay the rent that’s being charged right now and save for a mortgage, or anything at all to be honest.

I’ve never been any good at saving until I opened a Mortgage Saver Account three years ago, on a whim, had no intention of buying a house, but circumstances changed and I knew I couldn’t rent forever, and that’s what actually stood to me when I did buy last year. I would love to be better with money as I am aware of the amount I spend on non-essentials, such as nights out, eating out and cigarettes. Any tips on giving up would be appreciated!

Occupation: Business operations manager

Age: 37

Location: Cork

Salary: €45,000

Monthly pay (net): €2,632

Monthly expenses

Transport: €250 (Diesel)

Mortgage: €880.00 (Mortgage, Life & House Insurance)

Home improvement loan: €530.00

Household bills: Electricity – €50, broadband – €45

Phone bill: Paid for by employer

Health insurance: €0

Groceries: €200

Subscriptions: Netflix – €8.99, Spotify – €9.99

***

Monday

6.50 am: Alarm goes off. I lie there and think: ‘do I really need my job?’ and mentally quit.

7.30 am: I finally get up and get ready for work. I have “breakfast” which consists of two cigarettes and two cups of tea.

8.30 am: Leave home and arrive at work at 9 am. Handy enough this morning, doing what is necessary, scroll through Facebook, check where my online order is, and think about what I am going to have for lunch.

11.00 am: Tea break, which is literally a cuppa tea and a cigarette.

1.00 pm: Decide on a local pub for lunch, Buffalo chicken tenders with salad, chips and a Coke (€17). I get a box of cigarettes on the way back. (€15.30 – I KNOW)

2.00 pm: Head down and get my desk cleared.

4.00 pm: More tea and a smoke.

5.00 pm: Clock out!

Advertisement

5.30 pm: Arrive home. I’m not hungry after the big lunch I had today so I just get on with doing some washing and sorting clothes.

7.30 pm: I start watching Dahmer on Netflix.

9.30 pm: I ended up watching three episodes – that was disturbing. Scroll through my phone for an hour and then head to bed.

10.30 pm: Lights out.

Today’s total: €32.30

Tuesday

7.00 am: Alarm goes off. Get up, shower and have breakfast (which is the same as yesterday. I scroll through socials then make my lunch, (ham and cheese sambo for toasting later).

8.15 am: Go to the local shop and grab two litres of water and a bag of Tayto to go with my sambo before heading to work.

9.00 am: Arrive at work to discover s**t has hit the fan over recalls. This is gonna be a messy day! (I hate Tuesdays).

10.30 am: Tea and a smoke.

12.30 pm: I have my toastie and head to a meeting 15 minutes later.

2.00 pm: Meeting over. Crack on with work as I’m finishing at 4 pm today.

4.00 pm: Clock out and go get a coffee (free as I had it built up) and a box of smokes. (€15.30)

5.00 pm: Get home from work, do some cleaning and organise my wardrobe.

7.00 pm: Make a rasher sambo and watch Dahmer, which is getting more disturbing.

9.30 pm: Head to bed, scroll through the phone for half an hour before lights out.

Today’s total: €15.30

Wednesday

7.00 am: Alarm goes off, get up at 7.30 am and have “breakfast” same as above.

8.15 am: Leave for work. I grab a coffee on the way in. (€4.75)

9.00 am: Arrive at work and get started.

10.30 am: Tea break and a smoke.

11.30 am: Smoke break.

1.00 pm: I go out today for my lunch. Have chicken goujons, chips, salad and a Coke (€18). I get a coffee after (€4.75) and a box of smokes (€15.60 – freshly up from the budget).

2.00 pm: Back at work and crack on.

5.00 pm: Clock out, get home and go get my nails and eyebrows done. (€42)

7.00 pm: Resume watching Dahmer.

10.00 pm: Head to bed, scroll through TikTok for an hour before lights out.

Today’s total: €85.10

Thursday

6.45 am: Alarm goes off, get up, have “breakfast”, put out washing that has washed overnight.

8.15 am: Leave for work, get a coffee on the way. (€4.75)

9.00 am: Arrive at work, catch up with a colleague who had been on holidays and get started.

10.30 am: Tea break and a smoke.

12.15 pm: Head to lunch to meet a friend, soup and sambo and bottle of water (€12) along with a box of smokes (€15.60).

Read Next Related Reads Money Diaries: A health and social care worker on €63K living in the east of the country Money Diaries: A financial analyst on €81K who recently moved to London Money Diaries: A 30-year-old architect on €45K living in South Dublin

1.30 pm: Back to work, have a fast cup of tea and a smoke and crack on.

5.00 pm: I clock out.

5.30 pm: Home from work and it’s time to do a few chores. I bring in this morning’s washing and air off, put out more washing, clean out the fire, put away clothes, shower and start the process of toning my hair.

9.00 pm: Hair toned, pj’s on, friend calling for tea and chats.

11.00 pm: Bed, scroll through the phone for half an hour and then lights out.

Today’s total: €32.35

Friday

6.30 am: Alarm goes off. I get up, have “breakfast” same as above, straighten my hair so it’s half the battle later, head to work.

8.00 am: Arrive at work and try get motivated but no joy, scrolling online for an hour and then get going!

10.00 am: Tea and a smoke.

12.30 pm: Lunch at the desk as I am finished at 3pm today. Trying to think about what I am going to wear tonight! Ugh!

1.00 pm: Head down for the next two hours.

3.00 pm: Clock out and home to get ready for the night ahead.

6.00 pm: Out out! Woohoo… but expensive overall… €135.

1.30 am: Home. Brilliant craic had. Lights out.

Today’s total: €135.00

Saturday

10.00 am: Wake up and oh my head hurts. Shower. Going to be a long day.

12.00 pm: Go get coffee (friend’s treat).

2.00 pm: Lounge around at home for a few hours, not able. Waste of a day!

6.00 pm: Order Chinese takeaway and get a box of smokes (€28.10), and that’s it. Watch TV until bedtime.

12.30 am: Lights out.

Today’s total: €28.10

Sunday

8.30 am: Birds woke me. Scroll through socials and think about what I will do for the day.

10.30 am: I take my nephew out for breakfast. Pancakes for him, a mini fry-up for me. (€19)

12.30 pm: We get home, I have a quick shower and decide I am going out today to meet a few friends for drinks.

3.00 pm: Arrive at the bar (out early, home early) and the craic gets going. There’s a big crowd around which is unusual for a Sunday.

12.15 am: Get home and have some tea and toast. Spent €145. So much for home early! Work tomorrow, this will be bad!

Today’s total: €164.00

Weekly subtotal: €492.15

***

What I learned –

Smoking is costing me an absolute fortune. The Friday and Sunday totals both include two boxes. Reading back on this, I don’t eat a whole lot either in the evenings. I suppose that’s because I eat out at lunchtime most days.

For those wondering, yes, I did die a death on Monday, but whoever looks back and remembers the great night’s sleep they had, ha.

I am quite happy with the way this diary went, didn’t really teach anything that I didn’t already know, but it was still interesting to track every day.