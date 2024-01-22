Tom Felle Toxic language around migration is not unique to Ireland - it's playing out globally

THE INCREASING NASTINESS of protests against the housing of refugees in communities across the country is a worrying trend.

The escalating vitriol of demonstrations in towns like Roscrea not only undermines Ireland’s long-standing tradition of hospitality but also demonstrates a growing intolerance that threatens the fabric of our inclusive society and our democracy. What’s been happening here in recent weeks and months is something that has played out in other parts of the world, and we should take note and learn from what has developed elsewhere. Complacency is no longer an option.

There is increasing evidence that far-right groups are infiltrating protests in towns across the country, stoking local fears and spreading misinformation, and exploiting the vulnerabilities of migrants and refugees. These groups, with fascist ideologies, are a direct threat to Irish democratic values, with local, European and national elections all due in the next year.

As a nation that has historically seen millions of its own people emigrate in search of better opportunities, we seem to have quickly forgotten our own past.

We are a small island of 5.28 million people, and one in eight of us are now migrants according to the CSO. The vast majority of non-Irish born now living here came here to work, study, or be reunited with family.

Modern society

People who now call Ireland home contribute significantly to the economy in many ways. A significant number of health workers are migrants, without them our health services would collapse.

The tech sector thrives on the talent and expertise of people from around the globe. This influx of skilled professionals has been a driving force behind Ireland’s position as the tech hub of Europe.

Many thousands also work in low-paid jobs in retail, food services, factories and hotels around the country.

But their contributions extend beyond just the economic: they are our neighbours, our friends and our colleagues. They serve the community as gardaí, join clubs as GAA players, and become artists and actors who enrich the cultural tapestry of the island in immeasurable ways.

They pay their taxes and actively participate in community life, challenging the baseless far-right narratives that often label them as threats to healthcare, to services, or to public safety.

Some also came here because they were desperate. The number of refugees has swelled significantly because of the war in Ukraine, with some 102,000 having been granted protection here as of this month. Ireland, like all countries, accepts refugee applications under international treaties. The war in Ukraine, while placing pressure on services, has brought to our shores people fleeing unimaginable horrors. Their need for sanctuary is not just a matter of obligation but of basic human decency.

Instability

Increasingly, however, we are seeing far-right groups and some politicians exploiting fears and uncertainties, spreading misinformation and stoking hostility towards migrants. The more sinister and fringe “great replacement theory” spread by populist media host Tucker Carlson and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is also gaining traction.

Local politicians in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo claimed without any evidence that a hotel in the town wasn’t suitable for refugees because it was close to a pre-school and that hosting the refugees would impact services for locals. Last week the independent TD Mattie McGrath claimed that schools in Roscrea were “full”, yet RTÉ later reported that local schools denied this was the case. This news organisation had debunked several false claims, including that those being housed in towns like Roscrea were “fakeugees”.

The far-right Hashtags like ‘Irelandisfull’ populate social media, despite lacking any basis. These narratives ignore the reality: the housing crisis and strained public services are not the making of migrants but are systemic issues that require comprehensive policy responses.

A global issue

What’s happening in Ireland is not unique, it is happening around the world. Mis- and disinformation against migrants is rampant, just look at the toxic nature of debate in the US and in the UK, where the issue has become weaponised by the far-right.

The spread of misinformation about migrants and refugees often taps into deep-seated anxieties, often offering misleading and simplistic explanations for complex issues like housing shortages and strained public services. These narratives resonate with some because they appeal to underlying fears, however implausible they may seem. The challenge lies in debunking these myths while addressing the genuine concerns that give rise to such susceptibility.

The media, especially RTÉ, play a crucial role. They must avoid the pitfall of false balance – giving equal weight to baseless claims and informed opinions. It’s essential to provide context and challenge misinformation, not merely amplify it. Equating the informed analysis of experts with unfounded assertions by anti-immigrant groups creates a misleading equivalence that distorts public understanding.

Media outlets, especially those with wide reach and influence, have a responsibility to ensure that their reporting does not fall into this trap but instead provide a clear and evidence-based reporting on issues.

Politicians need to be careful of using incendiary language and repeating the tropes that drive misinformation. Those who do need to be called out as populists seeking attention.

We should all be ashamed by the recent appalling scenes of frightened refugees being jeered and shouted at while protesters scuffled with gardai. The hostility that these vulnerable refugees faced must be deeply hurtful for them. They arrived here hoping for safety and support, but instead, they met anger and rejection. Regrettably, scenes like this will likely only get worse unless a new approach is found.

And it’s not just refugees who are feeling vulnerable – the Irish Examiner reported that many migrants say they feel scared and unsafe, especially following the race riots in Dublin before Christmas. Brazilians who work for food delivery services have been complaining for months of near daily attacks.

Communication

The Government has a responsibility to better communicate with communities and proactively seek to pre-bunk false claims that stoke fears. This does not mean giving communities a veto over who can live in towns, however.

There’s a pressing need for proactive public communication and effective integration programs in communities. This could aid in the smooth assimilation of migrants and dispel myths and foster understanding within host communities.

We must learn the lessons from countries like the US and the UK, where anti-migrant rhetoric has become deeply divisive. Incendiary rhetoric and divisive tactics serve to erode the pillars of equality, justice, and solidarity that Ireland has worked so hard to uphold.

We are proud of our reputation as a welcoming nation. The path to a divided and hostile society is paved with the normalisation of divisive discourse and we cannot allow xenophobia to fester unchallenged.

Tom Felle is Associate Professor of Journalism at the University of Galway, currently based in Los Angeles, USA, as a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence. From 2021 to 2023 he worked with the United Nations migration agency, IOM, on a global project to combat misinformation against migrants.