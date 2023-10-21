Extract We searched for photos of momentous events as well as ordinary people's lives

A Nation Is Born celebrates a formative period in the history of the Irish state: the 15 years during which Ireland emerged from the rubble of wars and violence and set up as a fledgling country while establishing a diplomatic presence on the world stage. The photos presented have been hand-colourised by photographer John O’Byrne, infusing energy into this often-overlooked time. With over 150 photographs gathered from archives around the country, accompanied by insightful and accessible commentary by historian Michael B. Barry, A Nation Is Born brings a fresh perspective on our history and our past to life in a compellingly real way. Here is the introduction by Barry…

OVER THE PAST decades, Ireland has risen from being a relatively backward agricultural country to a prosperous nation with advanced industry.

In common with many first-world countries, there are great social problems (not to mention the imposed partition of the island), but in our 26-county state we can take pride that we enjoy one of the longest continuous democracies in the world and possess the first constitution ever adopted in a free referendum.

Examiner John Devoy had been the grand old man of the Fenian movement. In 1919 he had split with de Valera; in 1924 his visit to Ireland was used by the Free State government to demonstrate approval by this veteran patriot. Devoy died in September 1928. This is the view from the tender at Cobh the following June, as his remains are brought back from the US on the liner Baltic. Examiner

Over recent years, there has been, understandably, a huge amount of attention given to the stirring period of the Irish Revolution, from 1916 to 1923. However, there is much less awareness of the decades that immediately followed. These were hugely important in the formation of present-day Ireland.

Partition came into effect in 1921, when Ireland was split into two parts under the Government of Ireland Act. Nevertheless, some sporting bodies, such as that for middle-class rugby, continued on a 32-county basis. Here, we see the Irish rugby team, representing the whole island, playing France on 31 December 1928 at the Stade Olympique de Colombes, near Paris. (Ireland won.)

Thus when John O’Byrne and I came to consider doing a book covering this period, we saw it as worthwhile, necessary and the logical continuation of our recent book The Irish Civil War in Colour.

Looking into the past

While we largely knew that this was the epoch that shaped Ireland, we had only a vague idea of the actuality. It was the time of our grandparents (in my case, my parents – in the late 30s, my mother, then a teacher in Bristol, sent money back to support her parents at their farm in West Cork, to help them survive the Economic War).

The Cork brewery, Beamish and Crawford, had been the largest brewery in Ireland at the beginning of the nineteenth century, only being eclipsed by Guinness in 1833. In 1914 it acquired a brewery at Bandon, which became the Beamish and Crawford Bottling Company. Bottling of stout and ales is underway here at Bandon, with capping and labelling machines in the background.

While in a general sense we were somewhat aware of Cosgrave, de Valera and the Blueshirts, the precise detail of the period was an unknown, a blank space (and I suspect it is the same for most of the Irish population). However, when we started investigating we were hugely impressed.

As we delved into this period, we comprehended better the important events in the constitutional, political and institutional sense, pivotal episodes that changed the nature and direction of the 26-county polity.

But, in addition to these worthy topics, it turns out that the period is a fascinating one. There were big events like the Tailteann Games, and underpinning the immense power of the Catholic Church, two great celebrations: the centenary of Catholic Emancipation and the holding of the Eucharistic Congress. The transformation from the previous Victorian way of life was well underway.

Maud Gonne speaks at a large meeting in central Dublin to mark the release of IRA prisoners. A day after gaining power, Fianna Fáil began to release IRA prisoners and then suspended the Public Safety Act (which had banned, inter-alia, the IRA).

Everything was changing – the style of dress, type of housing and social activities. There was modernisation, helped by the technical innovations of WWI such as improved cars, trucks and buses. The rapid advances in aviation had an impact: pioneering aviators of the 1920s and 1930s were drawn to this small island off the coastline of Europe, ‘the nearest parish to America’.

Choosing visuals

In selecting the images, we cast a wide net. We are fortunate that Ireland enjoys some outstanding and comprehensive archives and libraries. We searched for the photos that told of the momentous events, but also for those that depict the lives of ordinary people – the leitmotif we used was that the image must be interesting and impactful.

ESB The ESB was established in 1927 to operate the power station and to manage and develop Ireland’s electricity supply – it was Ireland’s first semi-state company. Here we see inside the spiral casing that leads to a turbine at the Ardnacrusha plant. ESB

On the odd occasion, a very poor quality image had to be used to illustrate a key part of the story. In the course of writing my previous illustrated books, I have developed a particular style of accompanying each photograph with a granular caption that tells the story and helps to move the narrative along.

There is an art in putting a large and nuanced amount of information in a small place: one has to pour a quart of information into the pint space available for the caption.

Michael B. Barry is a historian who has written many books including the bestselling Victorian Dublin Revealed, a trilogy of books on the Irish Revolution period, and the critically acclaimed An Illustrated History of the Irish Revolution 1916–1923. John O'Byrne is a professional photographer and colouriser. Over the last decade, he has specialised in colourising military scenes from the early twentieth century.