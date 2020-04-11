This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 April, 2020
Ireland will not forget its citizens abroad during this Covid-19 pandemic

Minister for the Diaspora Ciarán Cannon says Irish people living abroad must be helped feel part of a community.

By Ciarán Cannon Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,338 Views 8 Comments
Ciarán Cannon

AS MINISTER FOR the Diaspora, I am particularly conscious of the many Irish communities around the world that are being affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

While the Government is working to assist thousands of Irish citizens stranded abroad to return to Ireland, I am conscious that many more of the Global Irish abroad and facing the serious challenges posed by this global pandemic. I want to assure you that although you are abroad, you still are in our thoughts as we collectively fight against this pandemic.

Earlier this week the Government agreed to reinforce our support for our global Irish communities throughout this crisis period.  In particular, we will be refocussing our resources to our most vulnerable communities, especially the elderly, the undocumented and those whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the pandemic.

These efforts will be spearheaded by our network of Embassies and Consulates working in close collaboration with local community and welfare organisations.  I applaud the way these organisations have moved quickly to refocus their activities in response to this crisis and ensured the continuity of their services in very difficult circumstances. We value the efforts of so many and we want to make sure that this vital work continues and is sustained.

We will work to support community organisations to stay active and play their critical role in aiding the vulnerable members of our Diaspora. This includes actions to reduce the pressure of isolation, especially the mental health challenges which many will face, as well as aiding those who may be bereaved at this difficult time. We will also look to assist communities to meet the needs of those made vulnerable by the crisis and respond quickly and effectively to cases of particular hardship. 

Community support has been key

We are deeply grateful for support among our Diaspora communities for Irish citizens who are temporarily stranded overseas at this time. It reminds us of the generosity and sense of solidarity that has always characterised the Irish wherever they have gone in the world.

The Government has recently launched its Community Call initiative, to link our local authorities and the NGO community in supporting the vulnerable at home, and I know that many in our Diaspora are also demonstrating that same spirit of community across the world.

We should all make the effort to reach out to our family at this time when so many in our global Irish community are facing unprecedented and difficult isolation. I encourage you to pick up the phone and check on family members or other members of your community.

I know that, in particular, many children in our communities around the world have been affected by the crisis and are confined to home. I would like to recommend an initiative that Ireland Reaching Out has developed, a Children’s Family Tree. This allows children to connect with their Irish heritage and understand their history. It provides an opportunity for families self-isolating at home to explore their genealogy and bring them into contact with their extended family members in Ireland.

Easter is a time when we recall the importance of renewal and new beginnings. We should remain aware that this crisis will pass and that the bonds between us, which we can strengthen through our actions and solidarity during this time, will be all the stronger in the future.

You should know that we are keeping the lights on for you here in Ireland during this dark time and are looking forward to meeting you again when this is all behind us. 

Ciarán Cannon is Minister for the Diaspora & International Development and TD for Galway East.

Ciarán Cannon
