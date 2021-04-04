#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 4 April 2021
Advertisement

Opinion: The commute is extinct - remote working can revive rural Ireland

Grow Remote’s Joanne Mangan says remote working is here to stay so it’s time we all worked together to get it right.

By Joanne Mangan Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 7:30 AM
16 minutes ago 727 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5399332
Joanne Mangan

PICTURE THE SCENE. You leave your house at 8:30 am. The sun is shining so you decide to walk the kids to school. You hug goodbye at the school gates, then pop into the local coffee shop for a takeaway breakfast. It’s only a short stroll from there to your co-working hub where you take a few minutes to catch up with a couple of locals before you start your working day.

No more two-hour commute, no more traffic, no more mad dash to get to the childminder by 6 pm. And bonus, your career isn’t hindered because of where you live.

Welcome to the world of remote working in rural Ireland.

Earlier this week the government launched its new rural strategy ‘Our Rural Future: Rural Development Policy 2021-2025’ which plans to revitalise rural Ireland over the next five years.

The policy aims to re-energise town centres, enhance outdoor amenities, develop rural infrastructure and services, and bring more job opportunities to people in rural Ireland.

How will it work?

Central to this plan is a significant investment in remote working, with relocation grants, tax incentives and funding for local authorities and community groups, and a ‘town first policy’ with investment in enterprise spaces, co-working hubs, and remote working facilities in rural towns.

Despite the huge challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year, the shift to remote working has thrown the door wide open to an incredible opportunity for the reinvigoration of rural Ireland.

Local communities thrive and grow when people can work anywhere. Remote work gives people the freedom to choose where they want to live, bringing more people back into local communities, a multiplier which in turn creates and sustains further local jobs.

For the nearly two million people who live in rural areas, the government’s plan represents a roadmap to address the decline which they have witnessed over the past decades, where empty shops, shuttered pubs, derelict post offices and garda stations are the everyday reality.

If the government’s plan is implemented successfully, people in rural communities will no longer have to say, ‘there are no jobs here’. Young people will no longer be forced to migrate to cities for work, putting further pressure on an already unsustainable housing market. Job opportunities will be available to everyone, no matter where they live.

A hill to climb

While the government’s plan is to be welcomed, it is not without its challenges. There is no doubt many of the proposals will set off alarm bells for city-based businesses and organisations.

This was seen earlier this week when Dublin Town accused the government of ‘a clear anti-Dublin bias’, claiming the plan could damage Ireland’s ability to attract foreign direct investment as large organisations and their workers seek leisure, entertainment, arts and cultural opportunities which cities are best placed to provide.

Rural life is not for everyone and for many people the cities offer a breadth of activities that would be difficult to replicate in our towns and villages. But addressing the urban-rural divide in Ireland is not a zero-sum game. Fundamentally it is about equal access to opportunity, whether you live in Dublin, Ballina, or Valentia Island.

We are at the threshold of a unique opportunity to reimagine our vision for rural Ireland, but also for our cities. We need to future-proof the vibrancy of our cities, while also building sustainable communities elsewhere.

Related Reads

29.03.21 Rural Ireland: Plans for remote working hubs, community pubs and 'financial supports' to encourage relocation
16.03.21 Opinion: Remote working should not become the 'Mother' option, leaving women behind
03.12.20 Opinion: Remote working is here to stay, so let's approach it properly and get the balance right

There has been a lot of discussion this week about the challenges faced by the government in implementing this plan, with some commentators pointing out the lack of specifics around targets, timelines, and investment.

Cultural shift

But let’s not forget that we are still in the very early stages of building a remote working culture in Ireland and the government’s plan represents the right direction of travel towards a thriving and vibrant rural Ireland. Specific targets for remote job creation could be a valuable next step in the right direction.

We should also be acutely aware that the window of opportunity to realise this vision is small, as we move towards a post-lockdown world. If the plan is going to work, it needs to work for companies first.

Remote work can no longer be a one-off deal agreed between employers and employees, we need to take a systematic approach to firmly embed remote working into our economy.

Companies need to be provided with incentives to make sure that their remote jobs stay remote, and do not move back to Dublin, Cork or Galway if the employees move on. Businesses, community, and government need to take a joined-up approach to driving the occupancy of co-working hubs.

People in rural areas need to be upskilled in the competencies required for remote work so that they are ready to take advantage of the opportunities which will be opened to them, as they compete for jobs that can be done from anywhere in Ireland.

Companies need to advertise open roles as location-agnostic so that rural communities have visibility of the opportunities that are open to them. Currently there are 55,000 remote jobs open in Ireland today – now it is about making sure rural communities are aware of these opportunities and are ready and able to take advantage of them.

There are already over 60 communities of remote workers established in Ireland, led by people who volunteer their time to foster thriving communities of remote workers locally – running meetups, getting local people employed, and running re-location programmes – and we need to build more of these.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At Grow Remote we are excited about the future of rural Ireland and we look forward to working with the government together with our stakeholders, including Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Laois Offaly Education and Training Board, Western Development Commission, National Association of Enterprise Centres, and SOLAS.

The government’s plan lays out the foundations for a truly reinvigorated and sustainable rural Ireland and we look forward to playing our role in the realisation of this vision.

Joanne Mangan is the Employers Lead at Grow Remote – www.growremote.ie.

VOICES LOGO

About the author:

About the author
Joanne Mangan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie