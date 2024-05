WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from an administrator on €41K in the east of the country on health leave from work. This week, a social worker on €49K living in the west of the country and currently on maternity leave.

I currently live in the west of the country with my partner and our son. We are both in our late 20s and live at home. We recently renovated the family home and split it into two separate living spaces (we covered the cost of this using some of our savings). We are very lucky that we had this opportunity as it gives us the opportunity to save for our own mortgage. My partner earns a great salary and looks after us very well which allows me to splurge a little.

Last year was a pretty tough year for us emotionally and financially as we underwent IVF. We were really lucky and we now have our beautiful baby. I am currently on maternity leave. I am very lucky that my employer pays maternity leave for six months. Life has been pretty hectic the past few years as right before we began IVF, I completed five years in college. My plan right now is to save for our mortgage, clear my student loan and enjoy life while doing so!

Occupation: Mental health social worker

Age: 20s

Location: West of the country

Salary: €49,723

Monthly pay (net): As I am on maternity leave, my pay is a little different. My employer deducts the state payment from my wages. I receive €1,976 (net) from employer and €1,096 state maternity pay. Total current monthly income €3,072 (net).

Monthly expenses

Rent: €0

Subscriptions: Netflix (€14.99), Amazon Prime (€8.99)

Health insurance: €46.00

Car: I recently cleared my car finance so just have Diesel costs, which is usually around €150

Car insurance: €34.00

Pension: This is taken from my gross wage. I am unsure of the exact amount but my employer also pays into this pension. I currently don’t have access to my pay slips and don’t really need to, so I am not bothered contacting IT until I return to work

Groceries: €500

Savings: We both pay €500 each into a joint account for our mortgage savings. We also pay €100 into a savings account for our son

Student loan: €560

Household bills: Partner covers these and I do our grocery shop

***

Monday

9.00 am: Wake up and feed the baby.

1.00 pm: I meet friends for coffee and lunch (€14.90). Afterwards, we take a trip to the supermarket on the way home for some dinner bits (€28).

4.00 pm: Get home. Do some housework before feeding and playing with the baby. A friend calls in for coffee and chats.

7.00 pm: Fajitas for dinner. Feed and change the baby and do some tummy time and Coco Melon time — he loves it!

9.00 pm: Lots of cuddles with baby while relaxing watching TV. I am waiting on a baby animal projector light I ordered so that we can try to sleep train baby to help him settle in his crib without us in the room. Baby doesn’t seem himself tonight. He’s more than likely teething.

Today’s total: €42.90

Tuesday

8.00 am: Baby slept from 10pm to 8am for the first time! Celebrating the little wins! I feed him and change him and have a coffee. We do some tummy time, watch some TV and relax for the morning. Before long, it’s time for another feed.

1.00 pm: Prepare lunch, which is avocado on toast. Super handy! Put some beef stew into the slow cooker for tonight’s dinner. Do some housework, another coffee and more Netflix! Time for another feed.

3.00 pm: Bring baby out for a walk with a friend to get some fresh air. Stop at the supermarket on the way back for some formula (€16.50).

4.00 pm: Get home and have dinner. Baby is bathed, fed and put to bed with his new night light, which he loves.

9.00 pm: Myself and my partner relax in front of the TV. I book a makeup appointment for baby’s christening. A deposit is required for the booking (€10).

11.00 pm: Baby wakes for another feed. Head to bed afterwards.

Today’s total: €26.50

Wednesday

7.00 am: Partner up for work which always wakes baby up. Take him into bed for some cuddles and we both fall back asleep until 10am!

10.05 am: The usual routine, followed by some baby TV while I get ready. I’m visiting my work office today to catch up with colleagues. I’m blessed with an amazing team. I stop for a coffee on the way. (€3.50)

1.00 pm: We get some lunch with a friend. I pay. (€22.45)

3.00 pm: Get some housework done while baby is napping. Relax watching TV then with a coffee and enjoy the peace!

6.00 pm: Partner phones to suggest going for dinner tonight. Very random! In the 13 years we have been together, he has never done this midweek! I happily agree. We organise a babysitter and head out for dinner. A nice meal and two glasses of wine later, we are home by 10pm (€129, partner pays).

11.00 pm: Baby is awake for a feed. His little smile melts my heart!

Today’s total: €25.95

Thursday

8.00 am: Baby wakes. I feed him and go about the usual routine. Partner drops me in for my car before he goes to work. We grab a coffee on the way home (€7.30).

1.00 pm: Prepare lunch (tuna pitta), feed and change baby. We do some tummy time too.

3.00 pm: I go to my nail appointment (€30). I usually get my nails done monthly. Stop off in the supermarket for a few bits (€20.10).

5.00 pm: Home with baby. Have loads of cuddles followed by tummy time. I miss him loads when I leave him for a couple of hours.

7.00 pm: Chinese curry tonight for dinner. I googled the recipe. I enjoy cooking and being on maternity leave allows me to have the time to enjoy it. The recipe was really good! We relax and watch TV for the evening.

Today’s total: €57.40

Friday

8.00 am: Get up. The usual routine follows.

11.00 am: We visit a friend’s home for a catch-up. I grab a coffee on the way (€3.50). She makes breakfast for us both.

1.00 pm: Baby and I get home. I feed him, do some tummy time while playing with him. He is making lots of new sounds, which is super cute!

4.00 pm: GP appointment with baby. I grab a coffee and flapjack on the way (€7). Baby has a free GP card so no cost. €20 for his prescription. We go to the supermarket to do our weekly shop. It comes to €102.25 including money off vouchers.

7.00 pm: I cook chicken Thai curry tonight for dinner. Again, googled the recipe and it was fab. I have cooked so many of these before but this one was a good one! Relax for the evening with a glass of wine and watch TV.

Today’s total: €132.75

My loan and savings come out every Friday (€275)

Saturday

9.00 am: Get up followed by usual routine with baby.

12.00 pm: I bring baby to a local GAA match. €15 for ticket, coffee on the way (€3.50).

1.00 pm: I stop on the way home for a salad roll (€5.60). The shop is straight across from Penneys so I have a little look and pick up some new PJs (€22). Spend the afternoon at home relaxing. While browsing online, I order the baby some outfits from Next (€52.99).

7.00 pm: Partner brings us home a takeaway. He pays. I’m not sure how much it cost but it’s usually around €25.

9.00 pm: Lots of cuddles with the baby before he settles for the night. Glass of wine with my partner and we relax watching TV.

Today’s total: €93.49

Sunday

10.00 am: We wake up a little later, which is a nice treat! My partner feeds and changes baby while I run in for coffees (€7.30) and breakfast bits (€7.77). We have breakfast baps which were pretty good.

3.00 pm: We go to the beach for a nice walk. We get home just in time for dinner. My partner’s parents cook a Sunday roast.

6.00 pm: Chill out and coo over baby while he plays on his playmat. Do some housework before relaxing with a face mask on while browsing on Zara, I end up ordering an outfit (€59.99).

9.00 pm: The three of us relax on the couch watching TV for the night with some goodies.

Today’s total: €75.06

Weekly subtotal: €454.05 (€729.05 including loan and savings).

***

What I learned –

I spend stupid amounts of money on coffee but it is my treat and I enjoy it so I don’t think I will be ever willing to give this up. I feel that there is a lot worse I could be spending my money on.

I really need to go back to PT as I haven’t returned since I had the baby.

I’m not great with money and should be saving much more! This is something I think I will start in the coming weeks, even if it is only an extra €25 per week.