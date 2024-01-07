Money Diaries A project engineer on €58K living in Cork

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

I live in Cork where I rent a double bedroom in a shared house. I work from home a couple of days a week and work onsite the others, which saves on fuel costs. I am actively saving to go travelling next year, but I’m also putting money away with the long-term intent of buying a house.

I would say my saving habits have improved in the last two to three years. I spent my early 20s living in Dublin, travelling, and going to lots of gigs and festivals. I am trying to be more responsible with my income now. I have no debt as I paid off my car loan early this year.

Occupation: Project engineer



Age: 29



Location: Cork City



Salary: €58,000



Monthly pay (net): €3,300

Monthly expenses

Transport: Approx. €120 on petrol but honestly, I don’t really track it

Rent: €550

Household bills: €50-€70

Investment: €200

Credit union savings: €650 on a good month

Phone bill: €30

Health insurance: …. (on the to-do list!! My last job provided it, I am just being lazy/naive)

Groceries: €250-ish (varies if I have people over for dinner or if I go out a lot etc)

Subscriptions: Spotify – €10, Headspace (meditation app) – €52 yearly, The Irish Times (sorry Journal) – €12

Gym membership: €85 (quite expensive I realise, but for me, the quality and variety of the training and classes is worth it)

***

Monday

8.00 am: Stroll to the local garage to get milk, a pastry and a loaf of fresh brown bread (€6.68 in total). I need these few things to get me through the day, and I will do a big grocery shop later. I am working from home today, so transport costs are nil. I did drive a considerable amount on the weekend gone by though, so I am quite conscious of petrol prices.

12.00 pm: Lunch at home with eggs from my uncle’s farm and the brown bread I bought. Delish!

2.00 pm: Often, my afternoons are busier than mornings, as I have a lot of colleagues based in the US. The project I am working on (bringing medical devices to market) is extremely complex and multi-layered. There are frequent delays and a lot of administrative/regulatory challenges. I do enjoy my job though, and thankfully I really like the people I work with (which always helps!).

5.00 pm: Sign up to a half marathon in March (€55). I find that if I don’t have an event to train for, I won’t run — simple as.

8.00 pm: Nearly buy flights to visit a friend living in Spain (€95 return) but then think of Christmas coming up and don’t. They are very good value though…

Today’s total: €61.68

Tuesday

7.00 am: Stop for a coffee on the way home from the gym (€3.10). Ready and raring to go for the day!

1.00 pm: Really busy morning with meetings and a report to be completed. Supplies in the fridge are low (still haven’t been to Aldi) so it’s a meagre lunch of crackers and hummus today. I send €15 to a friend to contribute to one of our friend’s 30th birthday. We have decided not to go overboard with presents as a group, life is so expensive and in general, we are more into spending time together.

5.30 pm: Head to Tesco to stock up on dinner supplies (€20.78). We are making a semi fancy dish and we won’t be able to get all the ingredients in Aldi. Dinner (prawn linguine) is done in 45 minutes. Boyfriend and I are both content and full, and it’s a horizontal evening on the couch for us.

Today’s total: €38.88

Wednesday

6.20 am: I am on the road early as I despise sitting in traffic. Unfortunately, the bus doesn’t go near me, which is a pity because I would choose it over driving. I stop and get petrol on the way (€55). The place I stop isn’t the cheapest, so I only fill the tank until it’s two-thirds full. Listen to an interesting podcast interview with a transgender artist and activist for the rest of the drive.

9.00 am: Fortunately, the food is heavily subsidised by the company, so a coffee and porridge come to a grand total of €2.30. I typically bring in some berries and nuts to jazz it up (to try and avoid the temptation of hashbrowns and rashers!).

1.00 pm: Dossing work/online browsing for events and I buy two tickets for a gig in December (€45). I saw this artist at a festival last summer. He is a brilliant Irish musician. Cork is great for local music and art!

7.00 pm: Defrost a curry I made a few weeks ago and go for two pints in the local (€10.20). We get one round each and drink stout – cheap and cheerful!

Today’s total: €112.50

Thursday

10.00 am: Order a calendar for my mam’s birthday (€18.50) – it’s one of those photograph ones. It took me ages to make it but I know she will be delighted.

1.00 pm: Go for a short run at lunchtime. I couldn’t focus on my tasks this morning so hopefully, the fresh air helps. I have set up a weekly transfer to a Revolut vault for Christmas (€15) which comes out today. The fund will go towards presents, pints and probably one new outfit. My family do Secret Santa, and the limit is €70. Advertising has led us to believe that we all need to spend thousands to have a wonderful Christmas – we don’t!

6.00 pm: Attend a therapy session (€60). I have been seeing my counsellor for over a year now, between one and two times a month. I recognise that I am very privileged that I can afford this, however for me, the sacrifice and cost are worth it. I’m always drained after it, so I have dinner and I’m in the leaba early.

Today’s total: €93.50

Friday

6.00 am: On the road. I made a coffee at home for the journey in and I make it to the site in plenty of time. The roads are generally quieter on Fridays because so many people choose to work from home. I love Fridays — everyone is in good form and chirpy!

2.00 pm: I work a shorter day on Fridays so I visit my friend on the way home. I buy some biscuits (€2.80) and natter with her for a few hours. We plan a hike for the following weekend, weather permitting.

6.00 pm: Finally go to Aldi (€35.65) and get some fresh food. I usually buy big batches of rice/pasta/pulses, so I don’t need to keep buying the small packets. It’s cheaper and more environmentally friendly. I have oven pizza for dinner – I take Fridays or Saturdays off cooking depending on the week.

7.00 pm: I spend the evening on the phone to another friend and watching Gogglebox.

Today’s total: €38.45

Saturday

9.30 am: Go to the gym and buy rashers on the way home. They are my weakness! (€8.60 – I get a few other bits as well). I spend a lot of today doing an assignment (I am doing a Masters part-time).

4.00 pm: With the tunes on full whack, I make a big batch soup for the week ahead (carrot, ginger and coriander) along with a veggie lasagne. Ring my mam to catch up on the news at home.

9.00 pm: Spend 20 minutes deciding if I will join my friends in the pub or not, and eventually decide to drive and have two non-alcoholic drinks (€6.50 — boyfriend buys the other drink). I am trying to go out less in a bid to be healthier/save cash. It doesn’t always happen, though!

Today’s total: €15.10

Sunday

9.00 am: Head out for a run, and you’ve guessed it – stop for a coffee and a treat afterwards (€5.80). I love having a weekend morning to myself.

10.00 am: Once I’m home, I clean the kitchen and bathrooms, and balm out for a few hours with my book. I’m reading a brilliant, insightful book called ‘Into Thin Air’ about the Everest expedition in the 90s that went drastically wrong. Scary stuff!

1.00 pm: Visit my boyfriend’s family, walk the dog, feign interest in the soccer game on the telly. Honestly, watching them watch the match is so entertaining!

7.00 pm: Spend 20 minutes deciding what takeaway we want to get before landing on Indian. Who can say no to naan bread! (€37.50) I offer to pay and collect as it’s my turn.

Today’s total: €43.30

Weekly subtotal: €403.41

***

What I learned –

My life pretty much revolves around food and I spend so much money on it, but honestly, it brings me a lot of joy so I’m not sure I can change that much! I could probably do with planning my meals a bit better and avoid ‘nipping in’.

This week had a few spontaneous purchases like tickets, presents and the half-marathon, but seeing as I didn’t have a big night out, I don’t mind too much.

I could definitely be more frugal, but it would take a lot of work as it doesn’t come naturally to me!

I am grateful to be in the position I am in, kind of enjoying life with the hope/knowledge that in a few years, I will have more financial commitments (kids, mortgage etc).