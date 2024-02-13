Money Diaries How is your spending and saving going? Would you like to keep a diary for us?

WE’RE HALFWAY THROUGH February, and while some people may have made a money-related New Year’s resolution, like trying to spend less on small treats or putting an extra few bob into their savings each month, this is easier said than done.

Many people will be feeling the pinch after Christmas, while rent prices and the cost of living remain high.

With this in mind, we thought you’d like to consider keeping one of our money diaries to keep track of how your finances are looking.

Readers here at The Journal will be familiar with our popular How I Spend My Money series, which looks at how people in Ireland really handle their income and outgoings. Over the years, the series has chronicled the lives and financial ups and downs of hundreds of readers.

We are asking you to get in touch and write a Money Diary to help us build a picture of financial lives in Ireland right now…

Would my diary be of interest?

Absolutely. Everyone is in a different place when it comes to money and will have different incomes and outgoings.

Everyone also has different approaches to finances. For instance, are you a good saver, or does money burn a hole in your pocket? Can you afford a pension? What about mortgages, are you confident you could qualify for one, are you meeting your mortgage payments?

If none of the above even seems remotely possible right now, then we also want to hear from you. It’s not an easy time and we get that, so you might just feel like saying ‘I can’t make ends meet’ and that’s ok too.

How does it work?

Over the course of a week, we ask you, our readers, to keep a record of how much you earn, what you save if anything, and what you spend your money on.

Send a message of interest to money@thejournal.ie and we will send back a diary template.

Our Money Diaries readers also love to hear about your day, what kind of routine you have, what you had for dinner – all of it. Woven into that is a note through the day about how much you spent on groceries, incidentals and other expenses.

Readers often get helpful information and tips from reading the diaries, so include details about Revolut vaults or other handy savings tips you might have.

What next?

If you’re interested in keeping a diary for a week, send an email to money@thejournal.ie and we’ll get in touch. We would love to hear from you.